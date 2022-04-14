NorthStar Gaming Announces Registration as an Online Gaming Operator in Ontario

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. is pleased to announce that it has now been registered as an online gaming operator by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

This registration represents one of the last significant milestones in NorthStar Gaming's journey into Ontario's regulated online gaming industry and the launch of NorthStar Gaming's Ontario gaming platform is now imminent.



"As a made-in-Ontario online gaming and sportsbook operator, we're excited to be awarded our registration as we prepare to launch a locally relevant platform for Ontario gaming enthusiasts to experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "As a local operator, the opportunity for us to design, build and launch a platform for our home market is very special. We're proud to call Ontario home and look forward to introducing our content-rich platform to consumers."

NorthStar Gaming will be working closely with both the AGCO and iGaming Ontario to ensure all remaining regulatory requirements are met prior to launching NorthStar Bets.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

