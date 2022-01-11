NorthStar Gaming announces new strategic partnership with Playtech, propelling future growth of Canada's most trusted online sports betting and casino brand

NorthStar Gaming prepares to launch engaging online casino and sportsbook platform



TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company.

The new partnership will provide NorthStar Gaming with the technology platform to deliver what will be one of Canada's premier online casino and sports betting experiences and furthers its commitment to providing customers with the most innovative, transparent, and secure online casino experience in the country.

Following the completion of regulatory approvals and the licensing process, NorthStar Gaming will be ready to launch Playtech's IMS Platform, Casino, Live Casino, Poker and Bingo software to Canadian audiences. Playtech's IMS platform, the industry's most complete online back-end solution for iGaming and sports betting, will provide NorthStar Gaming with an industry-leading offering across multiple products.

"NorthStar Gaming is thrilled to be the exclusive Canadian partner in the media and publishing sector with Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology supplier," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner, NorthStar Gaming. "Playtech's exceptional suite of tools will give us an unmatched edge in the marketplace, given our proprietary content and localization – something we know consumers are looking for."

Alongside its top-tier products and services, Playtech is known for working with its licensees to raise industry standards in responsible business and safer gambling.

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer at Playtech, comments: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with NorthStar Gaming as it prepares to launch its market-leading online gaming business in Canada. Our success is driven by strategic partnerships with industry-leading operators around the world, and we are excited to partner with a leading entertainment company like NorthStar Gaming. At Playtech, we are driven to deliver a sustainable, commercially viable and engaging entertainment experience - for the benefit of all stakeholders."

In 2021, NorthStar Gaming announced it would launch a made-in-Ontario online betting brand and sportsbook. Since then, the company has entered a landmark omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation, an established brand operating in Canada since 1892. By teaming up with this well-known and trusted brand, NorthStar Gaming will be able to use its data-led media solutions, news, sports sites, and social properties to provide customers with an all-encompassing online casino and sports betting experience.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar Gaming has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with over 7,000 employees across 24 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.



Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

Playtech also owns Finalto, a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry that operates both on a B2B and B2C basis. Finalto has been classified as a discontinued operation since 31 December 2020.

For further information: Rob Hogan, rob.[email protected], (647) 404-4808