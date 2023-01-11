NorthStar will combine data from multiple ground and space-based sensors to deliver more complete high precision SSA services to operators

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. ("NorthStar"), the first commercial enterprise to offer complete SSA services to monitor all near-Earth orbits from space is pleased to announce an agreement with Axelspace, the Japan-based frontrunner in the Japanese microsatellite market. Starting in January '23, this collaboration will allow NorthStar to leverage Axelspace's operational AxelGlobe constellation of 5 Earth Observation LEO satellites to provide complementary data for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and deliver a more comprehensive coverage of the space domain.

"Sustainability of the space environment is in everyone's interest. Making use of existing sensor data from AxelGlobe with NorthStar's proprietary algorithms is an extremely efficient means to improve the quality of commercial SSA services available to operators" said Stewart Bain, Founder & CEO of NorthStar. "NorthStar's ability to work with leading-edge companies such as Axelspace highlights our unique capabilities to combine data from ground and space sensors and emphasizes our commitment to work collaboratively to solve the most urgent environmental challenges in Space."

NorthStar is the first commercial enterprise to monitor all near-Earth orbits from space and combine data from a variety of ground-based sensors to provide more extensive coverage. The company's high precision, next generation navigation and tracking services enable all satellite operators to manage their fleets more effectively, enhance spaceflight safety, avoid collisions, and promote space sustainability.

"The AxelGlobe constellation is composed of Axelspace's GRUS microsatellites. These are equipped with strong attitude control functionality to respond flexibly to diverse imaging needs. We were consequently able to meet NorthStar's request to capture near-Earth space data by updating the onboard software of the satellites," said Yuya Nakamura, the president and CEO of Axelspace. "I am very proud that the advanced capabilities of GRUS are utilized to monitor the orbital environment, a rapidly emerging need in today's space sector, through close collaboration with NorthStar. Axelspace will continue to contribute actively to expanding the use of microsatellites through partnerships with innovative companies and organizations."

About NorthStar

NorthStar is the first commercial service to monitor all near-Earth orbits from space.

Our unparalleled suite of high-speed information services accurately tracks and predicts the position of space objects to enable safety in spaceflight.

With a head office in Montréal, Canada, European headquarters in Luxembourg and subsidiary offices in McLean, Virginia, the company is solving the ever-growing threat of space collisions and, ultimately, empowering humanity to preserve our planet.

For more information on NorthStar, visit northstar-data.com

About Axelspace Corporation

Axelspace provides solutions on the basis of its unique microsatellite technology. The company's main business activities comprise the AxelGlobe Earth Observation platform and the AxelLiner one-stop service to enable customers to realize their own microsatellite missions. The company offers microsatellite-based solutions for the Earth Observation business and the design, manufacturing, launch organization, operational support and commissioning of microsatellites and related components.

URL: https://www.axelspace.com/

AxelGlobe

https://www.axelglobe.com/en/

