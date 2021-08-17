Northstar Commences RFP Process with Independent Engineering Firms to Advance Its National Rollout Strategy for Single-Use Asphalt Shingle Repurposing Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a Request for Proposal ("RFP") process with a select short-list of engineering firms to undertake a detailed engineering study for the Company's first planned expansion facility in Canada. The Company plans to use the detailed engineering study to progress on a simplified, turn-key operational facility that has the potential to be quickly placed into production in municipalities across Canada and the United States.

Aidan Mills, CEO of Northstar, comments "We are creating a modular, turn-key solution to repurpose single-use asphalt shingles that are destined for landfills each year. We are proceeding well on the path to steady state production at our first facility. We see the potential to increase the capacity, efficiency and reliability of our proprietary process design technology and that is the reason why we are now commencing an RFP process with a select short-list of suitably qualified independent engineering firms. Through this RFP process, we believe we will secure a strong engineering partner, not only for the first modular facility design but also to support us as we move forward on additional expansion facilities. This engineering progress, combined with our market and government engagement, positions us well on our ambitious rollout program."

The Company anticipates the RFPs to be received in the fall of 2021 and the engineering contract to be awarded in the fall of 2021.

Corporate Update

The Company is also in the process of conducting a detailed market analysis in order to identify potential site locations across Canada for its first expansion facility. Locations will be prioritized based on the following criteria: political engagement, municipal waste management programs, tipping fees of regional landfills, location of potential customers, land cost, corporate tax rates and logistics, among others. The Company is working alongside Wellington Dupont Public Affairs ("Wellington") on this initiative. Wellington is supporting the Company's federal, provincial and municipal engagement on the execution of Northstar's expansion plans across Canada and the United States, in addition to evaluating various potential non-dilutive funding strategies, including government grants, to support expansion plans.

The Empower Facility currently has an estimated stockpile of 20,000 tonnes of discarded asphalt shingles and waste shingle products from shingle manufacturers, which would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

The Company plans to continue to complete commissioning runs to steady state production anticipated in Q4 2021. To date commissioning has resulted in the successful separation of saleable end-use products of liquid asphalt, fiber, and aggregate otherwise headed for landfills. Most notably, testing of the liquid asphalt recovered from a third-party independent lab demonstrated the quality and penetration rate of the Company's liquid asphalt product is well within the range of acceptability for sale to end-use customers.

Attendance at Capital Event Management (CEM) Banff Conference – August 20-22, 2021

Northstar also announces that Aidan Mills, CEO of the Company, will present at the CEM's Banff Capital Conference, which takes place at the Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta between August 20th and 22nd, 2021. The conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital investors and financial professionals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

