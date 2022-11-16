NorthStar Bets encourages Canadians to take a 90-minute 'stat holiday' to support the Canadian men's soccer team on the world stage

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - It's time to cheer on the boys in red, Canada!

For the first time since 1986, Canada's men's soccer team will be representing our country in the world's biggest soccer tournament. To mark this historic event, NorthStar Bets is rallying Canadians to support the team in their upcoming matches regardless of where they are or what time of the day it is, that's why NorthStar Bets created a new 90-minute "statutory holiday".

NorthStar Bets (CNW Group/NorthStar Gaming Inc.)

The Canadian team's first match of the tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 23, at 2 p.m. ET, falling in the middle of the workday for many. To give all Canadian soccer fans the opportunity to watch the match, NorthStar Bets is urging Canadian employers and senior decision-makers to give employees time off during the day to watch the national men's team compete on the world stage with the first-ever 90-minute stat holiday.

"Canadian soccer fans have waited 36 years for this moment, and we want to ensure every Canadian has the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian squad," said Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We hope that a 90-minute 'stat holiday' will provide a sense of togetherness and patriotism, while demonstrating our nation's pride of Canada's men's soccer team. Canadians have a long and rich history of rallying around marquee hockey, baseball and basketball moments, and now it's time to show our support for our soccer team."

NorthStar Gaming is teaming up with the hosts of the popular soccer podcast Footy Prime, featuring former Canadian men's national soccer team stars Craig Forrest and Jimmy Brennan, alongside their sports podcast co-hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Dan Wong and Jeff Cole, to rally Canadians behind the 90-minute stat holiday program.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NorthStar Bets and encourage fellow Canadian soccer fans to take time out of their busy days to watch Canada take on the world for the first time in almost 40 years," said Craig Forrest, former men's national soccer player, sports commentator and Footy Prime podcast co-host. "Our Canadian roots compel us to rally behind our athletes for one of the world's biggest sporting moments in history. We look forward to sharing this experience with Canadians across the country."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NorthStar Gaming is hosting immersive pre-parties at The Rec Room in Toronto for Canada's first two matches on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET. Visit www.90minutes.ca to register and learn more about the 90-minute statutory holiday.

Canadians can also join in on the fun by using the #90MinStatHoliday hashtag on social media or by showing support with a bet on Canada with NorthStar Bets (www.northstarbets.ca), or download the app from the App Store and Play Store.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

About Footy Prime With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers soccer/football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

