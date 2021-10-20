NorthRiver Midstream NEBC Connector GP Inc. Launches Binding Open Season for the NEBC Connector Project

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthRiver Midstream NEBC Connector GP Inc. (NorthRiver), a subsidiary of NorthRiver Midstream Inc., is conducting an Open Season to solicit binding commitments for transportation service of condensate (C5+) and natural gas liquids (C3+) on the NEBC Connector.

The proposed NEBC Connector project is comprised of dual liquids pipelines that will run from NorthRiver's Highway Liquids Hub northwest of Wonowon, British Columbia, to a riser site in the Gordondale area of Alberta.

The Open Season period will commence October 20, 2021. All service request forms must be received by January 31, 2022.

About NorthRiver Midstream Inc.

NorthRiver Midstream Inc. (NorthRiver) is a Canadian owned and operated gathering and processing company that operates 13 gas processing facilities in northeast British Columbia and Alberta. NorthRiver seeks to connect Canadian energy to the world by creating energy infrastructure solutions with customers, partners and the communities where NorthRiver operates.

For further information: visit https://www.nrm.ca/what-we-do/nebc-connector/