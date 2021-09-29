Northland Properties Acquires King Blue Hotel from Greenland Group Canada in Toronto's Downtown Entertainment District

"Northland's acquisition of the King Blue Hotel is a great addition to our family-owned portfolio of hotels, restaurants, resorts and sports assets." " With an existing collection of 60 hotels across five countries, this impressively constructed hotel serves as a landmark expansion at an important address in Toronto's Entertainment District," said Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties Corporation.

Designed to the highest quality of standards, King Blue Hotel is situated within the seven-story tower of the King Blue Condominium Complex. Paying tribute to downtown Toronto's deep-rooted history, the hotel's front-facing exterior encompasses the original six stories of the Canadian Westinghouse Company Building built in 1927.

"We are pleased to have completed the final stage of this exciting development and wish Northland much success with the hotel." "It is a special location in such a culturally dynamic city, and the hotel will be a great addition to the Toronto market for both business and leisure guests," said Henry Cao, General Manager of Greenland Group Canada. "Greenland is proud for its first project in Canada to be recognized by a market leader like Northland Properties. We hope to continue to develop and deliver more properties in Canada."

Perfect for business as well as leisure travel, guests can expect an unforgettable experience while staying at King Blue Hotel with 118 beautifully designed luxury guest rooms and suites, upcoming premium onsite restaurant, meeting and social spaces, and modern fully-equipped recreational facilities alongside a rooftop terrace perched high above downtown with views of King Street West and Blue Jays Way.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal counsel for Greenland and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted for Northland. Colliers Hotels acted as exclusive real estate advisors in this transaction.

About Northland Properties Corporation

Northland Properties is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned by the Gaglardi Family, with assets across Canada, the UK, Ireland and the USA, with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Northland Properties Corporation is the force behind such brands as Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie's Grill & Bar, Denny's Restaurants, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill, the Dallas Stars, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort and the Northland Asset Management Company.

About Greenland Group

Since its founding in 1992, Greenland Holding Group Co., has established a diversified structure through both industrial and capital operations, with a focus on real estate. In addition to real estate, Greenland Group is active in other industries including finance, infrastructure construction, international trading, energy resources and etc. This drive for excellence across several industries has allowed Greenland Group to place at 142nd on the 2021 Fortune Global 500.

