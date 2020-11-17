Northisle Announces Executive Appointment

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: NCX

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Van Dyk as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Nicholas is a public company executive with over 15 years of experience in corporate development, finance, and investor relations with a focus on the mining industry. He has advised a range of public and private companies on strategic corporate matters, including internal and external growth projects as well as M&A transactions, equity, and debt financings totalling more than $35 billion. Nicholas currently owns a consulting practice, where he advises public and private companies on corporate development and capital markets issues. Previously, he was Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Polaris Materials Corporation prior to its acquisition by a major US construction materials company in 2017. As a member of the executive leadership team at Polaris, he led the successful investor relations function and created significant value for shareholders as a key contributor to corporate strategy, business development, finance, community relations and other matters.

Sam Lee, President & CEO of Northisle commented: "I am thrilled to have Nicholas join the team at Northisle. His proven track record of value creation, strategic thinking and effective communications will be critical to the advancement of Northisle as it moves to accelerate the development of the North Island Project. His recent experience advocating on behalf of an extractive operation on Northern Vancouver Island will be highly valued as we work to create a sustainable copper and gold developer."

Nicholas Van Dyk added: "I am very excited to be joining the team at Northisle. I have known Sam for over 15 years and his enthusiasm for the North Island Project is infectious. I share his vision for creating a sustainable copper development company with a large resource, tangible upside and an attractive location in a region with well developed infrastructure and a history of mining. I am very impressed with the collective knowledge and experience of the Northisle Board and team and look forward to working closely with them to move the project forward."

Nicholas started his career in the investment banking division of a Canadian chartered bank and has also worked as an equity research analyst. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute, the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and the Institute for Corporate Directors. Nicholas previously earned both a BBA and a BSc from Wilfrid Laurier University, where he graduated with distinction. Nicholas currently contributes his leadership skills to several youth sports organizations including BC Hockey and the North Shore Baseball Association.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has approved the grant of 650,000 stock options. In accordance with the Company's employee stock option plan, the options will have a 5 year term and will allow the holder to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20, which is the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on November 16, 2020, the date prior to the grant of options.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by NorthIsle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. The Project boasts a large resource base that serves as the basis for the Preliminary Economic Study issued in 2017.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 364-5752

Email: [email protected]

www.northisle.ca

