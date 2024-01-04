Northern Touch Truck Wash Opens New Location in Fort Erie, Expanding Service Network for Truckers

Premium washing services for truckers driving Ontario's QEW corridor.

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Northern Touch Truck Wash is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Fort Erie, Ontario, set to serve the Niagara region with top-notch washing services. Situated conveniently at 1637 Pettit Rd., this location serves a key market for truckers travelling along the QEW.

"The launch of our Fort Erie site is a another milestone in our mission to provide exceptional, convenient truck washing services to drivers across Ontario," said the CEO of Northern Touch Truck Wash. "We understand the challenges truckers face on the road, and our new location is perfectly positioned to offer them the quality and convenience they deserve."

About Northern Touch Truck Wash:

Northern Touch Truck Wash provides a complete wash on tractor trailers, RVs, haul trailers, and motorhomes done by humans for an unmatched wash that automated washes can't offer. With more than 45 years of experience, Northern Touch Truck Wash consistently delivers a high-quality wash that 1000's of customers have come to expect.

https://www.northerntouchtruckwash.com/locations/forterie

For further information: Media inquiries contact Mike Robertson at [email protected]