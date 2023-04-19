Northern Shield Samples Copper, Gold, Silver and Tellurium from Multiple Targets at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that the grab rock samples collected from several target areas at Root & Cellar ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project") have returned anomalous to significant gold, silver, copper and tellurium grades. Root & Cellar is located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper type mineralization, both associated with tellurium (Te).

The three main target areas sampled were Braxton Bradley, Conquest and Creston Copper. A grab sample collected from sub crop at Braxton Bradley assayed 1.04 % Cu, 0.38 g/t Au, 42.6 g/t Ag and 20 g/t Te. Previous samples collected from Braxton Bradley were never assayed for tellurium. This result confirms the widespread nature of tellurium at Root & Cellar.

A sample from a trenching program conducted in February in the Conquest Zone and containing visible gold assayed 6.0 g/t Au and 10 g/t Te. Other gold anomalous grab samples up to 1.2 g/t Au were collected from two other trenches excavated 50 metres west and 100 metres east of the above noted sample.

In addition, two samples collected from blasted material from two different quarries in the Creston Copper Zone assayed 8.5% Cu, 60 g/t Ag and 60 g/t Te (and 100 ppm Se) and 0.76% Cu, 3.4 g/t Ag, and 20 g/t Te.



Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Te (g/t) RC23-5000A 0.386 41.6 1.04 20 RC23-5001A 0.083 4.7 . 10 RC23-5002A 0.010 60.0 8.50 60 RC23-5003A - - 0.02 10 RC23-5004A - 3.4 0.76 20 RC23-5005A - - . 10 RC23-5037A 0.218 1.2 . - RC23-5037B 1.220 1.6 . - RC23-5037C 0.834 2.1 . - RC23-5037D 0.469 1.7 . 10 RC23-5038A 5.990 2.3 0.02 10 RC23-5000A 0.386 41.6 1.04 20

"We are very happy with the early season results and the extension of the tellurium mineralization into the Braxton Bradley Zone along with further excellent grades of gold at Conquest and copper at Creston. Field crews are back on the Project, ground-truthing the preliminary gold targets generated from the recently competed Induced Polarization geophysical survey and, an area where the interpreted copper porphyry-type mineralization may come nearer to surface."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES. All standards and duplicates by ALS Global meet targeted values. This news release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity. An opportunity to find a tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. It implements a model driven approach in exploration to reduce any risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. It is this approach that led to the discovery of an alkaline driven gold-silver-tellurium-porphyry copper system at its Root & Cellar Project in Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward–looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward–looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]