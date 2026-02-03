Northern Shield Identifies Gold-Silver-Tellurium-Copper Target at Braxton Bradley Showing, Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

The Braxton Bradley Zone is the most easterly of the 5 gold zones on the property. Trenching and drilling (3 drill holes to a maximum depth of 53 m) in 1999, prior to Northern Shield's option of the Property, returned grab sample values up to 2.5 g/t Au, 128 g/t Ag, 50 ppm Te and 1.4% Cu (see Company news release May 21, 2019).

Assay results from the soil samples show distinctly anomalous concentrations in Au, Ag, Cu and Te, 100 metres to the north of the 1999 trenching and drilling location; these results are an order of magnitude greater than the soil sample results from immediately above the trenching and drilling (Figure 1).

In addition, the soil sample survey shows scattered anomalous gold-in-soils to the north, not associated with elevated Ag, Cu or Te, suggesting a different source.

The soil grid will be expanded to the west and north to better define the trend of the two broader soil anomalies.

"Out of the 5 "gold zones" at Root & Cellar, Braxton Bradley has received the least exploration to date, largely due to a lack of outcrop. However, these results indicate that there is more potential here than the 1999 trenching and drilling suggests. The Au-Ag-Te soil anomaly is more distinct than the till anomaly at the Drop Zone (Figure 2) which hosts mineralized rock grab sample values up to 47 g/t Au, 1,385 g/t Ag, and 700 ppm Te. We are focussing on the Creston Copper porphyry target; however, Braxton Bradely will factor into our plans to hit Root & Cellar hard this year, along with other epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper targets on the Burin Peninsula."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay with ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). All standards and duplicates meet targeted values. Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]