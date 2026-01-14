Northern Shield Reports More Porphyry-Style Mineralization, Creston Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Te Target, Newfoundland

This new area of mineralization, covering approximately 50 m x 30 m, has been exposed as quarrying continues in one of several aggregate quarries on the Property (Fig 1). Mineralization consists of variable concentrations of pyrite-galena (lead sulphide) -sphalerite (lead-zinc) bearing quartz veinlets, fractures and breccia fillings with minor chalcopyrite, chalcocite, molybdenite and other sulphide minerals hosted in a diatreme breccia and rhyolite dikes that cut the breccia (Fig 2). This zone is adjacent to a recently discovered hydrothermal breccia vent and 50 m from breccia-hosted copper mineralization with grades up to 1.2% Cu, originally discovered by a prospector (see Company news release May 21, 2019). Copper mineralization, +/- molybdenite, gold, silver and tellurium with grades, from previously collected rock grab samples, include 8.5% Cu, 1.1% Mo, 0.13 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag and 60 ppm Te, (see Company news release April 19, 2023), are exposed in 4 of the 5 aggregate quarries on the Property over a strike-length of 570 metres. The zone, which continues to the northeast, follows a magnetic trend coincident with copper-molybdenite-anomalous soil samples.

Assay results from the new rock grab samples are pending.

Induced polarization (IP) and/or magneto-telluric (MT) geophysical surveys over the expanded Creston target area are out for tender.

"We are excited by the rapid changes in geology and mineralization and the zone of lead-zinc veins and breccias. This is the largest area of mineralization exposed to date at the Creston target and its position adjacent to the copper mineralization is consistent with the outer zone of Cu-Mo-Ag (Au-Te) porphyry systems and is most encouraging. We have been discovering increasingly substantial mineralization since intensifying our focus on the Creston target last summer, and we are eager to see the results of the geophysical surveys."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper/moly system that it has become.

