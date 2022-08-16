Northern Shield Identifies Substantial New Gold Target at Root & Cellar; Fieldwork Continues to Uncover New Mineralization

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that the Company has identified substantial new targets and continues to uncover new mineralization at the Root & Cellar Gold - Copper Project ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project"). Root & Cellar is located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold and porphyry-copper type mineralization.

Map showing outline and location of the newly identified Conquest East targets with location of recently uncovered mineralized boulders at sites 1 and 3 and possible sub-cropping mineralization at site 2 (CNW Group/Northern Shield Resources Inc.)

The two targets are located immediately east of the current Conquest Zone and is identifiable by a distinct and strong magnetic low. The larger of the two has a strike-length of about 550 meters. The last line of the IP survey grazes the western edge of the magnetic low and displays a moderately strong IP chargeability anomaly that coincides with, or. underlies the target. Except for a small portion of the smaller target, both targets are in a low-lying area and covered by bog. What appears to be sub-cropping mineralization was uncovered at the western tip of the smaller target coinciding with a near surface segment of the IP anomaly.

A half dozen other mineralized boulders were located nearby. These are all down-ice from the newly identified targets. Assays are pending for all samples.

"Fieldwork and thorough integration and analysis of the geological datasets continue to define and build confidence about the presence of a vast and largely intact epithermal gold system centred on the Conquest Zone."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

