Northern Reflections Expands Leadership Team With New Hires

SVP Customer Experience & Chief Marketing Officer, SVP Planning, Allocation and Logistics and Chief Financial Officer join company to accelerate growth

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Reflections Limited, a leading provider of women's fashion, announced today the appointment of three new executive hires including Carolyn Coles-Devine, SVP Customer Experience & Chief Marketing Officer, Maryann Darling as SVP Planning, Allocation and Logistics and Hanspal Jando as Chief Financial Officer. The new leadership appointments reflect the continued investment towards accelerated growth across ecommerce, stores and omni-channel businesses, in addition to an ongoing commitment to an integrated customer experience.

"I'm delighted to announce these executive leadership appointments at a pivotal stage of growth for Northern Reflections," said President Lalonnie Biggar. "Carolyn, Maryann and Hanspal bring incredible and diverse retail experience and will ensure our strategic vision is brought to life in both our stores and across our digital channels. Each of these leaders, along with our existing senior leadership SVP Merchandising, Lisa Wiseman and SVP/Board Advisor, Paula Benetello, will play a critical role as we build on our momentum, enhance our customer experience and further strengthen our market leadership position within the women's apparel arena."

Carolyn Coles-Devine joins Northern Reflections as SVP Customer Experience & Chief Marketing Officer. An industry veteran, Coles-Devine brings 20 years of experience to her role, having previously run the marketing and digital teams at Canada Goose and lululemon, two of Canada's most iconic retail brands. As part of the leadership team, Coles-Devine was instrumental in propelling the digital footprint and building community during a period of high growth at both global retailers.

Maryann Darling, Northern Reflections' new SVP Planning, Allocation and Logistics brings unparalleled experience having held leadership roles at Canadian retailers including Holt Renfrew and Club Monaco. Darling comes with a strong background in multi-channel planning, allocation, and inventory management, along with expertise in leading successful teams and influencing major organizational processes and structures.

As Chief Financial Officer, Hanspal Jando's extensive retail experience, including Indigo and Red Apple Stores Inc., will play an integral role in engineering innovative business solutions at Northern Reflections. Jando's proven track record and strategic background implementing finance processing systems across multiple platforms throughout his career, will ensure industry best practices, compliance and enhanced sales growth through financial analysis at the leading Canadian retailer.

Under the direction of JAMCO Capital Inc.'s ownership, Northern Reflections continues to further enhance its brand position, solidifying a positive go-forward plan for the 37-year old Canadian retailer. Having acquired the iconic retailer last March, the investment reaffirms Northern Reflections' market strength and positions the Company to accelerate the growth of a long-lasting business.

About Northern Reflections Ltd.

Founded in 1985, Northern Reflections delivers stylish and comfortable women's fashions designed with effortless versatility for every occasion. The Company's talented in-house design team creates unique on-trend collections with exclusive prints that are produced in easy to care for fabrics with a focus on sustainability, quality and fit.

Northern Reflections' store associates are style experts who help coordinate, accessorize and build outfits, or entire wardrobes, that meet its customers' needs. Whether shopping online, by phone or in person, its customers can always count on a commitment to an honest and friendly shopping experience. While the Company's business has grown and fashions have evolved over the years, the vision has remained the same since the first day it opened its doors: Northern Reflections is devoted to its customers, passionate about its brand, and inspired by its people.

For more information, visit northernreflections.com.

