Northern Lights, Toronto's newest and most immersive outdoor holiday experience, reinvigorates the spirit of the holiday season

From December 1 – January 8, journey through Northern Lights, a must-attend holiday experience, at the Grand Bizarre located at Exhibition Place

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - This winter, experience the new and unforgettable adventure Northern Lights, taking over the Grand Bizarre at Exhibition Place from December 1 to January 8. With over 80,000 square feet of breathtaking installations and uniquely immersive experiences, Northern Lights welcomes guests of all ages to step away from the city and into an unparalleled winter wonderland filled with the cheerful lights, sights, sounds, and feelings of the holidays.

Featuring art installations, breathtaking holiday photo and video opportunities, dazzling light and décor throughout the entire venue, a 25 ft. illuminated Christmas tree, fun-for-all-ages games and activities, holiday vendor market, and so much more, Northern Lights has something for everyone.

"Regardless of what your favourite thing about the holidays is, Northern Lights is guaranteed to deliver the joyful spirit of the holiday season in an exceptionally memorable way," said Ryan Kruger, Event Director, Northern Lights. "The unique experience unfolds over four distinct areas, each with its own exciting holiday theme and mood, and multiple jaw-dropping photo opportunities that are as beautiful as they are festive. We're excited for guests to bring their holiday spirit and explore everything they love about the most wonderful time of the year!"

The festive experience kicks off as soon as guests arrive and make their way through a 30 ft. light-filled tunnel, transporting them into the enchanting world of Northern Lights. Once inside, guests can explore the Spirit of the Holidays and engage with larger-than-life toys, oversized holiday décor, and various light installations that will put them inside the world of the holidays. Next is the Holiday Town Square, where guests can visit the holiday vendor market, indulge in delicious holiday-inspired food and drinks, and play some fun festive games. As they continue, they'll enter The Journey North and become immersed in a forest of real Christmas trees before stepping into a space featuring art and light experiences that bring the holidays to life in a new way. Last but not least, all holiday roads lead to The North Pole and a festive visit to Santa's iconic home. Here, guests can snap a selfie with Santa (or the Grinch after December 25), grab some milk and cookies, and get a chance to experience what it's like being one of Santa's elves.

At Northern Lights, guests can bask in the glow of twinkling holiday lights, take beautiful photos under magical lighting, shop at the holiday market, engage with enchanted characters and holiday scenery, play festive games, eat, drink, and be very, very merry.

Running from December 1 to January 8, Northern Lights is open 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Thursday to Sunday from December 1 to December 18 and every night from December 22 to January 8. Standard ticket prices* are $22.95 and $17.95 for children ages 3-12. Children aged 2 years and under may enter for free. Space is limited so select your preferred date and time slot for your visit and purchase your tickets in advance! Tickets are on sale to the public starting today and can be purchased directly on the NorthLightsTO.ca website.

In partnership with SickKids Foundation, a portion of every Northern Lights ticket sold will be donated to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). The Northern Lights website will also offer the option for guests to top up with their own donation to the foundation.

Northern Lights is partially funded by the Government of Ontario through the Reconnect Ontario Grant Fund, developed to motivate visitors to rediscover Ontario, reconnecting people with local experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.NorthLightsTO.ca and follow us at @NorthLightsTO on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

*A limited number of entries are available per day and per time slot. Ticket prices may vary by date and time slot based on high demand.

About Northern Lights TO

Northern Lights TO is Toronto's most immersive outdoor holiday experience. Created by the wildly imaginative minds behind Snow Magic, a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru winter experience held at Ontario Place, Northern Lights is the first fully in-person holiday event led by the team and hosted at Grand Bizarre – recently launched at Exhibition Place The team behind the production, marketing, and operations come from the live entertainment space and have produced and promoted thousands of events, built large-scale branded experiential activations and numerous other festivals and events. Come have fun with everyone, as we amaze you.

