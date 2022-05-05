Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Announces Winners of 2022 Business Impact Awards

Flagship Communities REIT Wins Large Business Category

COVINGTON, Ky. , May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Northern Kentucky (NKY) Chamber annual Business Impact Awards presented by Huntington were announced on May 3 during an event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX: MHC.U) was recognized by the NKY Chamber as innovators that positively impacted the Northern Kentucky Metro throughout the past year through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

"Congratulations to all the Business Impact Award winners and finalists who work tirelessly, every single day, to not only ensure the satisfaction of their customers and success of their businesses, but to also make a positive impact on those who live, work, play, learn, and give back in the Northern Kentucky Metro," said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this important business award presented by The Northern Kentucky Chamber," said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. "The accolades belong with our team of dedicated employees who work to operate our company with passion for the customers and shareholders."

Flagship Chief Investment Officer, Nathan Smith, was on hand to receive the award at the ceremony on May 3, 2022. "It was an honor to be selected from the list of distinguished and prominent companies located in the region of our corporate headquarters," said Nathan Smith. "We applaud the success of each of the nominated companies and thank the NKY Chamber of Commerce for shining a spotlight on entrepreneurs and local businesses."

About Flagship Communities REIT

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 65 manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Flagship was also named winner in the Best Places to Work competition in 2020 sponsored by the Cincinnati Business Courier. For more information, visit: https://flagshipcommunities.com/.

