Indigenous-led projects in the NWT to expand businesses and empower youth

CanNor is investing over $1.9 million in four Indigenous-led projects to build new aviation infrastructure, expand business operations, and teach youth about entrepreneurship.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Indigenous organizations, businesses and entrepreneurs provide essential local services and play a vital role in building strong northern economies. When these organizations and individuals thrive, they support resilient communities that enhance Canada's sovereignty and build long-term prosperity in the North.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $1,982,199 to support four Indigenous-led projects across the Northwest Territories. Delivered through CanNor, this funding will help improve airline infrastructure in the Sahtu Region and advance timber harvesting in Fort Providence. It will also support software upgrades to improve business operations for Yellowknife companies and empower 30 Indigenous youth in the South Slave Region through an entrepreneurship bootcamp.

In combination with the $49.5 million in funding announced in Inuvik today by the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, joined by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons to upgrade the runway and access road at the Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport, in partnership with the Government of the Northwest Territories, these investments will bolster the North.

By investing in projects like these, the Government of Canada is advancing Indigenous economic participation and fostering a diverse, sustainable northern economy that benefits all Canadians.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: The Government of Canada invests over $1.9M to support Indigenous economic participation in the Northwest Territories - Canada.ca

Quotes

"Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs are at the heart of building strong, resilient northern economies. By supporting Indigenous economic participation, we are creating opportunities for communities to grow, thrive, and shape their own economic futures while contributing to Canada's prosperity. Our government is proud to support Indigenous-led growth that advances economic self-determination and builds a more inclusive and sustainable economy in the North for generations to come."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs are major contributors to economic growth and innovation across the Northwest Territories. Through this $1.9-million investment, our government is proud to support Indigenous-led projects to build critical transportation infrastructure, advance responsible resource development, and equip the next generation with the tools they need to succeed. Together, we're creating lasting opportunities and building a more resilient and more prosperous North."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Indigenous economic participation is essential to the future of the North. Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs bring innovation, expertise, and opportunity to their communities, helping to create jobs and strengthen local economies. Supporting that important work is vital for communities now and for future generations."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

Quick facts

These projects were funded through three CanNor programs: The IDEANorth program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The Northern Indigenous Economic Opportunities Program (NIEOP) supports greater participation by northern Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities and businesses and enables them to pursue opportunities for employment, income, and wealth creation. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), enables businesses to offset the impacts of tariffs and adapt to longer-term trade volatility by opening doors to new markets, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and strengthening domestic supply chains.

CanNor's contribution to North-Wright Airways Ltd. is through a repayable contribution. This funding is fully repayable upon the project's completion. Repayment plans are assessed and negotiated on a case-by-case basis and are project specific.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Maximilian Lee, Office of the Hon. Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]