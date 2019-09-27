Northern Alberta farmers - Cleanfarms is collecting old, unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications October 7 to 11
Sep 27, 2019, 15:02 ET
- Keeps materials out of the environment
- No cost to farmers
MOOSE JAW, SK, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Now that fall has arrived, Cleanfarms is running its 2019 collection program for unwanted pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for farmers to dispose of these old materials safely and securely.
Collection events are being held at the following locations:
ALIX - October 9 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-747-3000
ALLIANCE - October 9 - Meadowland Ag + Chem LTD., 403-741-8963
BARRHEAD - October 10- Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-674-3511
BENALTO - October 7 - Benalto Agri Services, 403-746-2012
BOYLE - October 9 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-689-3650
CAMROSE - October 11 - UFA Camrose Farm Store, 780-672-1115
EDGERTON - October 10 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-755-3734
KILLAM - October 7 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-385-2230
LACOMBE - October 10 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-782-9554
LAMONT - October 7 - Richardson Pioneer, 587-987-8973
LEDUC - October 11 - Cargill Ag Horizons, 780-985-3601
LEGAL - October 11 - Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, 780-961-3088
PENHOLD - October 8 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 403-886-4326
PROVOST - October 8 - Richardson Pioneer, 780-753-2511
ROSALIND - October 10- Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-375-3966
SMOKY LAKE - October 8 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-656-4343
ST. PAUL - October 8 – UFA, 780-645-7700
TWO HILLS - October 7 -UFA, 780-657-3333
VERMILION - October 9 – Cargill, 780-853-3200
VIKING - October 11 - Cargill 780-336-2292
Collection events are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:
- old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- livestock/equine medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)
The program will NOT accept:
- fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed
- needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols
- any other household hazardous waste.
The program is funded by the crop protection industry and the Canadian Animal Health Institute.
Questions about whether a product is accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.
Cleanfarms is a Canadian non-profit organization that delivers recycling and disposal solutions that help farmers and their communities safely manage farm waste, including small and large plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers, seed and fertilizer bags, grain bags and twine. Cleanfarms runs the unwanted and old pesticides and livestock/equine medications collection program in provinces or regions of the country every three years at no cost to farmers.
For further information: Barbara McConnell, media@cleanfarms.ca, P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373
