Northern Alberta farmers - Cleanfarms is collecting old, unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications October 7 to 11

ALIX - October 9 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-747-3000

ALLIANCE - October 9 - Meadowland Ag + Chem LTD., 403-741-8963

BARRHEAD - October 10- Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-674-3511

BENALTO - October 7 - Benalto Agri Services, 403-746-2012

BOYLE - October 9 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-689-3650

CAMROSE - October 11 - UFA Camrose Farm Store, 780-672-1115

EDGERTON - October 10 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-755-3734

KILLAM - October 7 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-385-2230

LACOMBE - October 10 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-782-9554

LAMONT - October 7 - Richardson Pioneer, 587-987-8973

LEDUC - October 11 - Cargill Ag Horizons, 780-985-3601

LEGAL - October 11 - Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, 780-961-3088

PENHOLD - October 8 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 403-886-4326

PROVOST - October 8 - Richardson Pioneer, 780-753-2511

ROSALIND - October 10- Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-375-3966

SMOKY LAKE - October 8 - Nutrien Ag Solutions, 780-656-4343

ST. PAUL - October 8 – UFA, 780-645-7700

TWO HILLS - October 7 -UFA, 780-657-3333

VERMILION - October 9 – Cargill, 780-853-3200

VIKING - October 11 - Cargill 780-336-2292

Collection events are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

livestock/equine medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)

The program will NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

The program is funded by the crop protection industry and the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Questions about whether a product is accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

Cleanfarms is a Canadian non-profit organization that delivers recycling and disposal solutions that help farmers and their communities safely manage farm waste, including small and large plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers, seed and fertilizer bags, grain bags and twine. Cleanfarms runs the unwanted and old pesticides and livestock/equine medications collection program in provinces or regions of the country every three years at no cost to farmers.

For further information: Barbara McConnell, media@cleanfarms.ca, P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373

