Northeast BC to become home to world-scale industrial distribution hub

Buffalo Rail & Infrastructure acquisition of discontinued pulp mill to service regional industry needs

FORT ST. JOHN, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - An important win for local jobs and industry, Buffalo Rail & Infrastructure Corporation ("Buffalo") is pleased to announce the $7 million acquisition of Canfor Pulp Products' recently discontinued pulp mill assets, including 300+ acres of heavy industrial land, in Taylor, BC. The property will be repurposed over time into a multi-use industrial distribution and logistics hub focused on serving the region's energy, agricultural and forestry industries.

"When one door closes, another one opens for this site. We, along with our stakeholders at Buffalo Rail, were able to establish new uses for the discontinued pulp mill that will optimize the site's characteristics and support industrial growth in the region," said Jarrett Zielinski, Buffalo President & CEO. "The multi-phased, multi-year development provides a much-needed response to the changing logistics and supply chains needs of industrial participants across multiple industries and sectors in Western Canada and beyond."

Involving an estimated $50+ million capital investment in the area, the first phase of development is anticipated to see 100 construction jobs and 30 full-time permanent jobs on the site. Phase 1 is expected to become operational around Q2 of 2025.

"We appreciated working with Kevin Edgson and the folks at Canfor Pulp Products Inc. on this transaction and look forward to working with the community to develop this strategically important site," added Robert Reimer, Chief Financial Officer of Buffalo. "The features of this site provide boundless opportunity to support the industrial growth forecast for the region."

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Buffalo Rail & Infrastructure Corp. was created in 2023 by a diverse team of logistics industry veterans to capitalize on global shifts in supply chain strategy. With its mission to develop modernized rail and rail adjacent infrastructure, Buffalo is set to better service the evolving needs of North American producers and shippers. Buffalo accomplishes this by investing growth capital into both brownfield and greenfield sites to develop and/or repurpose highly efficient rail logistics infrastructure and increase the throughput of our customers and North American rail operators.

