Northbridge and Eddy Solutions Team Up to Provide Intelligent Leak Protection

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian insurance carrier, Northbridge Insurance, has teamed up with Toronto based Eddy Solutions, an innovative supplier of IoT Intelligent Leak Protection, to be their exclusive supplier of leak mitigation technology. Their program offers the Eddy system free of charge to their Onyx customers to help mitigate water damage in real time.

"The threat of water damage continues to loom over our customers," commented Cameron Britt, Vice President of Personal Lines at Northbridge. "The advantages of IoT technology is that customers have the ability to control potential water issues, reducing claims and costs. Most importantly, it protects our customers against the stress and heartache of dealing with water related destruction in their homes."

The Eddy IQ includes an App which alerts customers to issues so they can act quickly and includes 24/7 monitoring to ensure that alerts are never missed. Eddy's proactive system is equipped with both a remote and automatic shutoff to substantially reduce water damage claims.

"We're thrilled to work with Northbridge to bring IoT enabled leak protection to their customers," said Travis Allan, CEO & President of Eddy Solutions. "Further, we're so pleased to welcome Northbridge as a sponsor and speaker at our upcoming IoT PropTech Summit, a virtual event showcasing innovation in the property technology space."

The IoT PropTech Summit is a virtual, one-of-a-kind conference that brings together innovators and users of property technology. Launched by Eddy and PCL Construction, the event includes a panel specifically addressing the gains of IoT relating to the reduction of risk and insurance. To register, please click here.

About Eddy Solutions

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

About Northbridge Insurance

Northbridge Insurance has a reputation for innovative commercial, personal, and specialty insurance solutions created with the customer in mind. Working closely with broker partners, Northbridge provides customized and personalized service that's tailored to each customer. Visit www.nbins.com to learn more.

SOURCE Eddy Solutions

