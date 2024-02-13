North York Women's Centre - Celebrating International Women's Day by Empowering Women

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Join North York Women's Centre (NYWC), a nonprofit providing free services and programs for diverse women, at the "Empower-Her Showcase" on March 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. All are welcome!

This is the first in-person International Women's Day celebration since 2019. The theme, Empower-Her, emerged from the event's purpose: to provide valuable resources that empower women. The event will also launch the "Ending Gender-Based Violence Toolkit(GBV)," an online training initiative developed by NYWC and funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE).

NYWC Empower-Her Showcase (CNW Group/North York Women's Centre)

Event Details:

When: Friday, 8 March, 2024, 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Where: 116 Industry Street, Toronto

How: This event is free; registration is required by 29 February at bit.ly/nywciwd2024

Attendees can anticipate a day filled with valuable resources, shared knowledge, and connections, along with a FREE lunch, a FREE swag bag, and prizes. Reimbursement for local public transport costs and free childminding services will also be provided to ensure inclusivity.

This event provides a unique opportunity for the attendees to learn about a range of available services for women and for service providers to actively work on ending gender-based violence. By creating an environment that facilitates learning and collaboration, NYWC seeks to propel strides toward a more inclusive and equitable society. For more information about the NYWC Empower-Her Showcase, please contact Prevania Padayachee.

About the Ending GBV Toolkit:

The Ending GBV Toolkit is a comprehensive resource designed to empower organizations serving women, equipping them with essential tools to address safety, security, and privacy risks associated with digital gender-based violence services. The toolkit offers courses, resources, sample policies, and a digital forum, empowering organizations to deliver their services with heightened awareness and effectiveness. For more information about the Ending GBV Toolkit, please contact Iris Fabbro.

About North York Women's Centre:

Since 1988, the North York Women's Centre has been supporting women across Toronto. With free programs, skill development initiatives, and personalized support, NYWC cultivates a community dedicated to promoting equality and empowering women. Having assisted 499 women in the past year alone, NYWC continually strives to provide women with resources, support, and a platform for dialogue to address issues related to gender equality and women's rights. For more information or media inquiries, contact Executive Director Iris Fabbro.

North York Women's Centre: https://nywc.org/

For further information: Iris Fabbro -Executive Director: 416-781-0479; [email protected]; Prevania Padayachee -Event Manager: 647-859-7926; [email protected]