NORTH YORK GENERAL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

Seanna Millar to take on role of President & CEO in May 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Nicole German, Chair of the North York General Foundation Board of Governors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Seanna Millar as their next President & Chief Executive Officer, commencing on May 8, 2023.

Millar was selected after a thorough search and recruitment process that involved leadership from North York General's Foundation Board, Hospital Board, and North York General Hospital's (NYGH) senior team.

Seanna Millar, President & CEO, North York General Foundation (CNW Group/North York General Hospital Foundation)

"We welcome Seanna to North York General Foundation and look forward to her depth of experience in fundraising and strong leadership capabilities," said Nicole German. "This is a very exciting time for North York General Hospital and the broader care ecosystem, and we are confident in Seanna's strong vision for growth and innovation, as well as continuing to connect our donors with the Foundation's work in support of the North York General Hospital and community."

For the past 20 years, Millar has worked in progressively senior positions at SickKids Foundation, culminating in the role of Senior Vice President, which she has held since 2017. Earlier, Millar held positions in fundraising and community relations with Sunnybrook Foundation and Foresters.

At SickKids, Millar served on the Senior Management Team of the Foundation and was part of the leadership team that planned and delivered a $1.5B campaign, the largest hospital fundraising campaign in Canada's history. In this work, Millar partnered closely with hospital leadership, clinicians, nurses, and staff. Millar's role also saw her working closely with volunteers at the executive and grassroots levels. Overseeing a team of 50 fundraising professionals, Millar worked with these volunteers and staff to support more than 1,000 community fundraising events each year, as well as 400 corporate partnerships.

A graduate of Huron College at Western University with an Honours Bachelor of Arts, Millar has also completed executive education with the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, as well as the Institute of Corporate Director's Not for Profit Governance Program. An active volunteer herself, Millar is a Board member with Young People's Theatre, and with Parachute, a national charity dedicated to injury prevention. She is also the former Chair of the audit and finance committee of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, of which she is a member in good standing.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of President & CEO of North York General Foundation at this transformational time as the hospital plans for ambitious expansion in service of their diverse and growing patient community. I'm excited to build upon my lifelong dedication to health care philanthropy by joining one of Canada's leading community academic hospitals. I look forward to working with the Foundation team, the hospital, and the vast community of supporters," said Millar.

Millar is joining North York General at an exciting time as the organization embarks on the largest building expansion since opening over 50 years ago. This expansion, which will occur with the support of generous donors and the ongoing partnership of the Government of Ontario, will see the addition of a New Patient Care Tower that will feature 110 new inpatient beds in 100% private rooms bringing the total to 535 beds at the General site. It will include a new Emergency Department, a larger Critical Care Unit, a new Labour & Delivery Unit and NICU, dedicated Women's Health Programs, expanded surgical suites, new adult mental health inpatient units and other high-demand services. The new Patient Care Tower is anticipated to open in 2029/30.

Millar will succeed Terry Pursell, who retired on January 31, 2023, after successfully leading the Foundation for more than 13 years.

About North York General Foundation:

North York General Foundation is dedicated to raising and stewarding funds to support exceptional health care at North York General Hospital. The Foundation supports the hospital's most urgent needs, including equipment replacement and upgrades, capital projects, and funding the applied research institute and educational awards. We are driving towards the future by planning and investing in programs and infrastructure that are transforming how the hospital delivers care to our diverse and growing communities. As the number one community academic hospital in Canada, one of the top 5 hospitals in the country and one of the top 100 in the world as ranked by Newsweek Magazine, NYGH is a multi-site acute, ambulatory and long-term care network, an incubator for applied research and a springboard for innovation in the health care landscape. Learn more at www.nyghfoundation.ca.

SOURCE North York General Hospital Foundation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Ya Shan Waley, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, North York General Foundation, [email protected], 416-347-8037