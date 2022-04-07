North West Refining Inc. Declares Special Dividend

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - North West Refining Inc. ("NW Refining") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special common share dividend of $0.048 per share. The special dividend will be paid on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.

All dividends will be paid net of any applicable withholding tax.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about NW Refining's dividend payment, which constitute forward-looking statements. This statement reflects management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NW Refining cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and NW Refining assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NW Refining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE North West Refining Inc.

For further information: Stuart Primrose, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]