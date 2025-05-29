North Vector Dynamics Emerges from Stealth to Tackle Counter-UAS Threats with Made-in-Canada Solutions

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - North Vector Dynamics (NVD) has officially emerged from stealth, offering advanced and cost-effective counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) solutions. Incubated by Think Solutions and backed by ONE9, NVD introduces a sovereign Canadian capability to address one of today's most pressing defence and public safety challenges: neutralizing hostile drones.

North Vector Dynamics' SPEAR - a low-cost 70mm precision missile system. (CNW Group/North Vector Dynamics)

The launch of NVD marks a critical milestone in strengthening Canada's ability to respond to increasingly sophisticated and decentralized UAS threats. NVD's modular and scalable architecture integrates AI-powered detection, advanced sensing, and flexible mitigation tools. It is designed for seamless integration with both current and next-generation security infrastructure, offering fast deployment and adaptability across a range of operational environments.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to build a capability that meets the needs of not just Canadian end-users, but also our allies," said Paul Ziadé, CEO and Co-Founder of NVD. "The threat is real and it's here today. We're proud to offer a Canadian solution that empowers our national security end-users with the tools they need to protect against evolving aerial threats."

Backed by Canadian Innovation Leaders

ONE9, Canada's first and only venture firm focused on global security technologies, is a founding investor in NVD. From ideation to execution, ONE9 has played a strategic role in shaping the company's mission and market entry.

"We're incredibly proud to have been part of North Vector Dynamics as it evolved from concept to reality," said Glenn Cowan, Founder and Managing Director of ONE9. "This is the kind of Canadian innovation our ecosystem needs: dual-use, defensible, and deployable. NVD demonstrates what's possible when elite operators, technologists, and mission-aligned investors unite around a shared vision."

Canadian Founders and Investors Are Ready to Meet the Moment

The partnership between NVD and ONE9 reflects a renewed commitment across Canada's innovation sector to prioritize sovereign defence capabilities.

"For decades, we've treated defence as a dirty word in our industrial vocabulary," added Ziadé. "But there should be nothing controversial about building to defend Canada, Canadians, and our allies."

Cowan concluded, "North Vector Dynamics is uniquely positioned to bring these capabilities to market, and ONE9 is excited to help scale this homegrown solution. Together, we're proud to be part of Canada's defence and security technology renaissance."

