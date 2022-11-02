North Vancouver Woman Competes in National Breast Cancer Foundation "Fab Over 40" Contest

Diana Espejo is proud to participate in the contest to support breast cancer research.

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Diana Espejo is proud to have made it through to the second round of her first-ever "Fab Over 40" competition. The 49-year-old North Vancouver resident is looking to gain support for her attempt to win the contest and help raise money to support breast cancer research.

The Fab Over 40 contest is part of a fund-raising campaign for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Voting is open to anyone, with one free vote a day and the option to purchase additional votes at just $1 apiece. The next round of voting takes place Thursday, November 3, closing at 7pm PDT; donations are tax-deductible. Seventy-five percent of the contest proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit foundation, which provides early detection, educational and diagnostic resources, as well as support for those undergoing breast cancer treatment.

"I want to do all I can to help raise money for research to fight breast cancer. I would love to win this contest with your votes, but I would be even happier to see an end to this disease," says Diana. "I always keep in mind that no matter how hard things get in life, there are others who face even tougher times like women fighting breast cancer." says Diana.

A Colombian-Canadian, who immigrated to Canada 20 years ago, Diana works as a counsellor for people with mental illness and addictions, as well as coaching swimming for children; her page on the Fab Over 40 website includes a brief Q and A, as well as photos of herself.

She remains grateful for the opportunities Canada has provided her and cherishes every moment of her life, taking pride in her work with those less fortunate.

"These people are drug addicts and many have mental illness. When they look at me with happiness in their eyes and say a heartfelt thank you to me, it fills my heart with joy," says Diana.

To view Diana's Fab Over 40 web page and cast a vote for her visit https://votefab40.com/2022/diana-espejo. Remember, second round voting closes 10 pm, Thursday!

