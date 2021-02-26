North Valley Resources Ltd. Completes Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

KAMLOOPS, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - North Valley Resources Ltd. ("NVR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC").

The prospectus is being filed in accordance with the provisions of Canadian National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of our common shares in Canada. No new securities are being offered with the filing of the prospectus.

Upon the issuance of a receipt for the filing of the prospectus, NVR intends to apply to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" or the "Exchange"). Final acceptance of the prospectus and the listing will be subject to the review and approval of the BCSC and the Exchange, respectively.

The Company believes that, if successful, listing on the CSE will affect high standards of corporate governance, disclosure and liquidity to shareholders, while enabling NVR to discuss growth opportunities with a wide range of institutions specializing in the mining sector.

The Company can give no assurances that its listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any material increase in liquidity will result.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration properties. Its activities consist of acquiring, exploring, developing, and, as the case may be, operating mining properties. It is anticipated that NVR will be mainly active in the field of mining exploration in British Columbia.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of NVR and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intends", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectus, the listing, receipt of requested BCSC and CSE securities regulatory approvals, and the future plans and objectives of NVR are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NVR's expectations include other risks detailed in the prospectus.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of NVR. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and NVR will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For further information: Ken Ellerbeck, CEO and Director, [email protected]