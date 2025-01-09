North Star Cardiology Clinic Marks 1 Year of Advancing Pediatric and Fetal Cardiology in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - North Star Cardiology Clinic is proud to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of providing timely, high-quality, and compassionate access to fetal cardiology services. Since opening its doors on January 5, 2024, the clinic has been dedicated to creating a warm, welcoming environment where pregnant people, children, young adults, and families feel safe, comfortable, and valued while receiving exceptional specialized heart care.

Background Information

North Star Cardiology was founded with the vision to be a trusted provider of pediatric and fetal echocardiography services, delivering compassionate, personalized care while providing an exceptional patient and family experience. The high demand for such services in Alberta had lead to concerns with timely access to care and North Star Cardiology has consistently been able to offer appointments for pediatric patients within 3-4 weeks of referral, if not sooner. Limited capacity for fetal cardiology services in the region left some pregnancies underserved despite guidelines recommending fetal echocardiograms. Recognizing these challenges, the clinic introduced a comprehensive fetal cardiology program while collaborating with healthcare providers to raise awareness of risk factors and indications for fetal heart evaluations.

Beyond delivering exceptional care, North Star Cardiology sets itself apart with a thoughtfully designed, family-focused space. Amenities like diapers, bottled water, and access to Disney+ available during ultrasounds create a comfortable experience for families. To encourage children to feel more comfortable, they can take a ride on a pony down the hall to see the doctor as a great way to start their first visit!

The clinic's commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in its partnership with Alberta Health Services to provide translation services in over 140 languages and its welcoming approach to refugees under the Interim Federal Health Program. As a certified living wage employer by the Alberta Living Wage Network, North Star Cardiology demonstrates its dedication to supporting its staff and fostering a compassionate, patient centered, collaborative and supportive environment.

Achievements Over the Year

In its first year of operation, North Star Cardiology Clinic has made a remarkable impact on the community. The clinic served over 900 individual patients and families, ensuring all were given the opportunity to book their appointments within 4 weeks of referral, and offering evening and Saturday appointments to best meet the needs of patients and families.

The clinic has also embraced its role as a hub for education and professional development. Over the past year, it has begun to host observerships for medical students and residents. Dr. Osborne has presented to multiple provider groups including primary care networks and midwives on fetal cardiology, while also developing a suite of fetal cardiology screening and educational tools —including posters and reference cards —available to healthcare providers across Alberta.

As North Star Cardiology Clinic celebrates its first year of operation, the team invites healthcare providers and community partners to learn more about its specialized pediatric and fetal cardiology services. By working together, we can improve access to timely, high-quality care for children and expectant families across Northern Alberta.

For more information about our services, resources, or referral process, visit northstarcardiology.ca or contact the clinic directly at (587) 855-1500 or [email protected].

Quotes

Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The clinic received public acknowledgment on social media from a local physician who praised its welcoming space, attentive staff, and outstanding care. North Star Cardiology also earned 17 five-star Google reviews, including this one from a client named Amanda:

"One of the most positive experiences we've had with a clinic to date. As soon as you walk in, you're greeted with a warm, welcoming, and aesthetically pleasing environment—I even took photos for inspiration for my house. Dr. Osborne had exceptional bedside manner. We've had to deal with a lot of specialists who have all been cold and unempathetic, so he was a refreshing change. Thank you, Dr. Osborne."

Dr. Osborne, founder of North Star Cardiology Clinic, shared his gratitude and vision for the clinic's future:

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we've received from our community and healthcare partners. Their trust and collaboration have been the foundation of our ability to provide specialized care to patients and families in need. Together, we're building a stronger network for pediatric and fetal cardiology in Edmonton, ensuring every child has access to the best possible heart care."

