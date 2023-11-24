North Shore Connects Launches Campaign to Secure Funding for Metrotown-Park Royal BRT

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - North Shore Connects has launched a campaign to gain support and build excitement for the Metrotown-Park Royal Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The campaign is designed to show support to the provincial and federal government of the need for this important investment.

North Shore Connects is proud to have the support of businesses in shipping and goods movement, education, film, development, and other key industries.

On November 16, 2023, Mayors' Council announced the Metrotown-Park Royal BRT line as a prioritized corridor for investment but funding still needs to be secured. On November, 22, 2023, North Shore Connects partners hosted an event with the North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce featuring TransLink and Quay North Urban Development. Businesses of all sizes and industries attended the event and vocalized their support for the Metrotown-Park Royal BRT as it will support staff retention, goods movement, and more.

The campaign will also include a letter writing tool to make it easy for people to contact their elected representatives calling on them to help move this investment forward. Those looking to add their voice of support for the Metrotown-Park Royal BRT should visit: northshoreconnects.ca.

Affordable and efficient rapid transit is needed on the North Shore to alleviate congestion to allow residents to spend more time living and less time commuting. To achieve this, North Shore Connects is reaching out to those who live, work and play on the North Shore, along with businesses big and small, to provide their support.

For more details about North Shore Connects and to sign your letter visit: northshoreconnects.ca

Background

North Shore Connects is a partnership between the District of West Vancouver, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) that formed in 2021. City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan is currently the Chair and spokesperson for the partnership.

The R2 Marine Drive RapidBus route between Phibbs Exchange and Park Royal entered service in spring 2020. BRT is different from TransLink's RapidBus service in that it is traffic separated and has signal priority; has fast and convenient boarding to minimize the amount of time the bus remains stopped; and specialized vehicles that enable high passenger capacity. Vehicles would be electric or produce zero-emissions with advanced driver assistance controls, ensuring a smooth ride.

Quotes

John McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards:

"As one of North Vancouver's largest employers and a strategic economic driver for the region, Seaspan is a strong supporter of the Metrotown-Park Royal bus rapid transit project. Transportation remains a key challenge for our business, both from an employee and a supply chain perspective. Reducing congestion on the roads will help facilitate a more reliable and efficient flow of goods to our two shipyards while providing a sustainable and safe transportation option for our North Shore workforce of more than 3,000 people."

Paul Dangerfield, President & Vice-Chancellor, Capilano University:

"Affordable, efficient rapid transit is essential to ease congestion and offer sustainable commuting options for Capilano University employees and students. More rapid transit allows Capilano University students to spend less time travelling and more time studying, learning, being on campus, interacting with faculty, and taking care of their health and well-being."

Amy Lang, President, North Shore & Mammoth Studios:

"The North Shore is a highly sought out location to live, work, play and film. The impact on the reduction in emissions through affordable and efficient transit is critical to the sustainability of our climate. Additionally, and equally as important, is that the planned Metrotown-Park Royal BRT will allow a diverse workforce to have better access to prosperous employment opportunities on the Shore, which is vital to economic growth in our community."

William Mooney, President, Western Group:

"A new and efficient transportation option is something employers and residents across the region can get behind. Reducing travel times for commercial and non-commercial users through this critical corridor is great for people, the economy, essential services, and our collective sustainability objectives. Burrard Inlet Rapid Transit is an important investment for the Lower Mainland and beyond."

Mindy Wight, Chief Executive Officer, Nch'ḵay̓ Development Corporation:

"Investing in North Shore rapid transit helps get people and the economy moving faster and more sustainably. Too long have Sḵwx̱wú7mesh lands been isolated from growth in the surrounding community, we look forward to working with fellow government agencies to unlock the potential of underutilized lands in the North Shore and advocating for more sustainable, transit-oriented communities that are equitable for all."

