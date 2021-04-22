North Grenville Company Invites You to Take a Seat in Support of Area Businesses

Known as the North Grenville Business Revival Program 2021, TBACC staff have volunteered their time to build and install a larger-than-life chair in various areas within North Grenville. Each chair will stand as a symbol of perseverance and resilience among local businesses and area residents, who have demonstrated that as a united community we are stronger together.

"This is our way to give back", said Dina Elatawi, TBACC's VP Sales & Chief Development Officer, who spearheaded the project. "I personally hope that this initiative serves to bring life back into our community. It's a very challenging time for all of us, and what little each and every one of us can do will make a difference moving forward."

Each chair will also be a reflection of the community in which it sits and include artist depictions of its history and culture as well as how to support local businesses.

The initiative will also have a tourism component as the oversized chairs will serve as new local landmarks which will encourage area residents and visitors to come explore North Grenville.

"I am thrilled to see this initiative come to fruition in North Grenville, where local entrepreneurship and tourism will be featured prominently throughout the Municipality in both rural and urban areas," said Mayor Nancy Peckford. "I look forward to seeing the Best Adirondack Chair selfies from people in the community," added Mayor Peckford.

The official unveiling of one of the chairs will take place in conjunction with the official launch of North Grenville's tourism season on Friday, May 21st at Rotary Park in Kemptville.

The North Grenville Business Revival Program 2021 is supported through partnerships with the Municipality of North Grenville, Old Town Kemptville BIA, the North Grenville Chamber of Commerce, Kemptville Fencing and Decks and Classic Graphics Signs & Designs.

What: North Grenville Business Revival Program 2021 – Giant Chair Unveiling

When: Friday, May 21, 2020 – 1:00 pm

Where: Rotary Park – Corner of Prescott Street and Clothier Street, Kemptville, Ontario, K0G 1J0

