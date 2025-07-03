North East B.C. Residents File Competition Bureau Complaint Against David Suzuki Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A group of eight residents of Northeast British Columbia have filed a formal application for inquiry with Canada's Competition Bureau, calling for an investigation into the David Suzuki Foundation's (the Foundation) use of false and misleading imagery in its anti-energy campaigns.

The complaint alleges that the Foundation has repeatedly used a two-decade-old aerial photograph of Wyoming gas wells to falsely depict modern natural gas development in B.C.'s Montney Formation. This area produces roughly half of Canada's natural gas.

Key Facts:

The misleading image has been used on the Foundation's website, social media pages, reports and donation appeals.





The Foundation has acknowledged the image's true source ( Wyoming ) in some contexts but has continued to use it to represent B.C. development.





) in some contexts but has continued to use it to represent B.C. development. The residents claim this materially misleads donors and the public, violating Section 74.01(1) of the Competition Act.





The complaint is filed under Sections 9 and 10 of the Act, asking the Bureau to investigate and impose remedies including ceasing the conduct, publishing corrective notices, and returning proceeds.

Quote from Deena Del Giusto, Spokesperson:

"This is about fairness and truth. The people of Northeast B.C. are proud of the work they do to produce energy for Canada and the world. They deserve honest debate, not scare tactics and misleading imagery used to raise millions in donations. We're asking the Competition Bureau to hold the David Suzuki Foundation to the same standard businesses face: tell the truth."

Background:

Natural gas development in the Montney Formation supports thousands of jobs and fuels economic activity across the region. Accurate public information is vital to informed debate, especially as many Canadians live far from production sites.

