NORTH ARROW COMPLETES 66 HOLES IN 22 DAYS DURING FIRST PHASE OF THE 2025 RC DRILLING CAMPAIGN, KRAAIPAN GOLD PROJECT, BOTSWANA

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) is executing a breakthrough exploration program at its Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana – the first systematic exploration of the northern extension of the Kraaipan Archean greenstone belt hidden beneath Kalahari sand cover.

"The 724 km² Kraaipan Gold Project represents an exceptional opportunity: a gold-bearing geological system that has never been systematically explored," said Eira Thomas, CEO of North Arrow Minerals. "Located just 40 km north of Harmony Gold's multi-million-ounce Kalgold Mine, the belt has remained largely untested due to thin to moderately thick Kalahari sand cover that has defeated traditional exploration methods."

North Arrow and Rockman Resources Limited (joint venture partner and in-country operator) are changing that equation with proprietary technology solutions including high-resolution UAV geophysics and specialized drilling techniques designed specifically for sand-covered terrains.

The ongoing exploration program represents exceptional value: for an initial investment of just US$1 million in 2025, North Arrow and Rockman are undertaking a regional program that includes:

Property-wide airborne (Remote Mapper UAV) magnetics (85% complete)

Property-wide structural analysis based on southern outcrops and interpretation under sand-cover from magnetics (complete)

Bedrock sampling and analysis of southern outcrops (complete).

Please see NAR news release dated May 21, 2025 for details.





22 of 89 bedrock samples (~25%) collected from rare outcrop exposures (see sample location map) returned anomalous gold values greater than 0.1 g/t gold, including 11 samples returning greater than 1 g/t gold including six samples greater than 4 g/t gold, with a highest assay of 10.1 g/t gold, a target to be drilled in 3rd drill rotation – see diagram below





RC drill testing of 16 target areas (ongoing)

Up to 220 drill holes across the entire belt (ongoing)

Current Drilling Progress:

Rotation 1 - Complete: 66 holes testing 8 southern targets. An average of 6 m of Kalahari overburden per hole was encountered. Samples collected, currently being prepared in Gaborone for shipment to a South Africa -based laboratory for geochemical assay and analysis, include:

67 base of Kalahari (BOK) overburden samples



149 bedrock samples

Results are anticipated within approximately 6 to 8 weeks

Rotation 2 - Active: 69 holes planned, testing 4 central targets; thicker overburden anticipated: completion estimated for mid-July.





Rotation 3 (A&B) – planned to commence at the end of July.

The Opportunity

North Arrow is earning a 60% interest in the Kraaipan Project by investing US$5 million by June 2027. This joint venture represents a rare chance to be first-mover on a belt-scale gold exploration target using cutting-edge technology to overcome historical exploration barriers.

Results from the current program will guide follow-up bedrock drilling in H2 2025 and 2026, with the aim of identifying new, world class gold discoveries in this underexplored Archean system.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the technical and scientific information in this news release.

