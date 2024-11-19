North American manufacturers overwhelmingly support USMCA, new survey shows

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - In advance of the 2026 review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), a new survey reveals that manufacturers across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico overwhelmingly support the trade agreement.

According to the survey, 94 per cent of manufacturers rely to some extent on intra-North American trade of raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products, underscoring the deep integration of manufacturing across the continent. 92 per cent believe that failing to extend the agreement as part of the 2026 review would negatively impact their business to some degree and 93 per cent support increased economic integration between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to enhance the competitiveness of the North America's manufacturing sector.

Conducted jointly by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico, the survey results underscore the agreement's critical role in keeping North American businesses globally competitive by lowering trade barriers, protecting jobs and strengthening supply chains.

"These survey results send a clear message to political leaders in all three countries: creating certainty around the USMCA's future is one of the most effective ways to support North American manufacturers and workers," said CME President and CEO Dennis Darby. "A highly politicized, contentious review process threatens to create business and investment uncertainty—something our countries cannot afford. We are honored to host manufacturing leaders from the U.S. and Mexico in Ottawa this week to emphasize this message."

"The data is clear; trade is essential to the strength and success of manufacturing across North America," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "Leaders in the United States, Mexico and Canada can bolster our industry by demonstrating their commitment to free and fair trade that is supported by the USMCA agreement. More than 23 million manufacturing workers across North America rely on the flow of goods among our three countries to drive our economies forward and create innovative new products."

"The results of this survey highlight the essential role of the USMCA in supporting North American manufacturing," said CONCAMIN President Alejandro Malagón Barragán. "For a secure and competitive region, we must strengthen free trade, not create barriers. Our economies are interconnected and complementary, creating jobs and driving growth that directly benefits the people of our countries. This is why Mexican manufacturers strongly support USMCA."

North America's manufacturing sector employs 23 million people and generates more than $1.5 trillion in annual trade. The survey, conducted in September and October 2024, reflects responses from 422 manufacturers across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. You can view the complete survey results here.

These findings come as CME hosts the 2024 North American Manufacturing Conference in Ottawa Nov. 19–20, where leading manufacturers from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are convening to discuss the USMCA's role in strengthening regional economic security and advancing North America's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

More information on the North American Manufacturing Conference can be found here: 2024 North American Manufacturing Conference

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. With over 150 years of experience, CME has a proven track record of advancing the interests of 2,500 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 percent of CME's members are SMEs, collectively accounting for approximately 82 percent of total manufacturing production and 90 percent of Canada's exports.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs nearly 13 million men and women, contributes $2.91 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 53% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.

ABOUT CONFEDERATION OF INDUSTRIAL CHAMBERS OF MEXICO

Founded in 1918, the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (CONCAMIN) represents Mexico's industrial sectors and plays a crucial role in economic development. As a mandatory consultative body for all levels of government, it contributes to sustained growth through strategic initiatives. Its members account for approximately 40% of the national GDP, 90% of exports, and 52% of formal employment in Mexico, highlighting its importance to the Mexican economy.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact: Avery German, [email protected]