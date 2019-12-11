North American Fertilizer Industry Supports CUSMA Deal

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada and The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) welcome Tuesday's announcement of a bipartisan agreement on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). This agreement, once ratified, will protect the interests of farm customers across North America who depend on cost-effective fertilizer products through an integrated supply chain within Canadian, American and Mexican markets.

Both Fertilizer Canada and TFI urge the swift passage of CUSMA by the Canadian House of Commons and Senate, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Ratification of the agreement will strengthen existing trading relationships by expanding market access for additional products, eliminating certain export penalties and market restrictions on products, and enhancing innovation by encouraging international cooperation on agricultural biotechnology.

"Canada's fertilizer industry has benefitted from the stability and certainty of trade agreements," said Garth Whyte, President and CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "Access to the US and Mexico markets have contributed to growth and modernization of Canadian fertilizer production. Conversely, Canadian agri-retailers and farmers have benefited from access to quality United States fertilizer products. Continued access to free and fair markets will ensure a strong agricultural industry in North America."

"Mexico and Canada are two of the United States' biggest trading partners and together import over 60% of U.S. agricultural goods," said Lara Moody, Vice President of Stewardship and Sustainability at TFI. "Our nation's growers depend on free and fair access to markets to be able to compete on the global stage. The USMCA will ensure that markets with our strongest trading partners remain open and fair."

The fertilizer industry faces strong competition for investment globally and CUSMA is an essential component in maintaining favorable economic conditions, contributing to the industry's continued success in the years to come.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $24 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry. Tracing its roots back to 1883, TFI's membership includes fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers and trading firms. TFI's full-time staff, based in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information and public communication programs. Find more information about TFI online at TFI.org and follow us on Twitter at @Fertilizer_Inst. Learn more about TFI's nutrient stewardship initiatives at nutrientstewardship.org and on Twitter at @4rnutrients.

