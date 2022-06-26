North American debut of ground breaking film this evening celebrates revolutionary mental health therapy

TORONTO, June 26, 2022 /CNW/ - When Claudia Gerini was growing up in Italy, she probably didn't think she would be helping lead a mental healthcare revolution on the other side of the Atlantic.

With her new movie Tapirulàn or The Treadmill (trailer) debuting at the Bell Lightbox in Toronto this evening (June 26) at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, she will be doing just that.

Gerini will be guest of honour virtually at 7:30pm EST as she makes her directorial debut with her new movie set to screen for the first time in North America. She will speak briefly before the screening and take questions from the audience and media afterwards.

Gerini had planned to be in Canada this weekend, but her daughter got coronavirus preventing her from attending in person.

The movie features Gerini as a therapist who provides online therapy using a world-changing platform to enable her to better read patient biometrics and their emotional states.

The software has been developed by iDentivisuals, an early-stage platform technology company founded in Italy. It is led by a Canadian from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Wilcox, who will be at the launch.

iDentivisual's software measures six emotions including anger, disgust, fear, happiness, sadness and surprise. Key performance indicators look at bias, interest and engagement.

"It has the world's most accurate emotional detection platform," said Wilcox, who is looking for Canadian investors to participate in supporting the launch.

Barry Brown, a Master of Social Work from Toronto, will also attend the launch on Sunday.

"I am intrigued to learn of ways technology can support therapists and counsellors in more readily assessing patients and clients remotely," said Brown, who has worked with highly challenged individuals and families over the last 40 years.

"The work we are doing is important to anyone concerned about the wellness of our society," said Wilcox. "We hope having the software featured in this movie will begin a conversation about a client-patient relationship which will allow therapists to truly meet people where they are."

The iDentivisuals platform is being used in a wide variety of segments including candidate recruiting, customer analytics, and employee engagement.

"The potential application of emotional detection to the therapeutic setting and beyond is quite broad," says Dr. David Ramirez, retired director of Psychological Services at Swarthmore College and psychoanalyst in private practice in Philadelphia. "This platform could provide a significant augmentation to the process of helping clinicians better evaluate and respond to a client/patient's here and now experience."

Italian Contemporary Film Festival

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival presented by Lavazza Group will be taking place in Toronto's Distillery Historic District from June 27 to July 16, 2022.

The film Treadmill (Tapirulàn) will be screened on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Bell Lightbox in Toronto at 350 King St. W. , and will be available online from July 1 - 10. Tickets to the screening are available here .

Claudia Gerini

Claudia Gerini is an Italian actor, screenwriter, and director who has acted in over 50 films. Gerini began acting at a young age, performing in her first role at the age of 14 in La ballata di Eva (1986). Gerini makes her directorial debut with Tapirulàn. This is the first time Gerini is both acting in and directing a film.

iDentivisuals

iDentivisuals develops and creates innovative digital applications capable of reading and interpreting the emotions on people's faces, integrating them into work, business and commercial contexts.

The iDentivisuals team combines the potential of biometric and cognitive technologies, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and machine learning with a solid human background in the fields of business, psychology and HR.

Ian Wilcox

Ian Wilcox is the CEO of IDentivisuals. Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Wilcox now resides in Philadelphia and Nova Scotia.

Dr. David Ramirez

Dr. David Ramirez is a retired director of Psychological Services at Swarthmore College and psychoanalyst in private practice in Philadelphia.

