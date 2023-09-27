North America's Premier Muslim Women's Conference, Being ME, Arrives at Vancouver Convention Centre

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Being ME is back in Vancouver for its third conference, taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Saturday, September 30th. Organized by women, for women, this full-day event promises a dynamic lineup of presentations and interactive workshops addressing the most pertinent issues facing Canadian women today. With esteemed experts spanning various fields, the conference provides a platform for open dialogue on current affairs and a space for creative expression, as women gather to celebrate the arts through poetry and song.

"Being ME transcends being merely an event; it's an immersive experience that allows a woman to articulate her thoughts and draw inspiration from the powerful expressions of her fellow sisters. Through respectful discourse that challenges conventions, it lays the foundation for personal and professional growth," states event director Naila Kibria.

Now in its twelfth year, Being Muslimah Empowered (ME) has held events in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and further afield in Malaysia. Its workshops and conferences have been designed to assist women in navigating the multifaceted roles they assume – from the professional realm to managing thriving households, and every facet of life in between. The event's core focus is to honour women's achievements and foster the expression of one's highest self, regardless of the capacity. To this end, Being ME places emphasis on self-development, empowerment, community leadership, and the strength of sisterhood. The conference is on a mission to provide all women with a platform to voice the realities of their lifestyles, share accomplishments that contribute to the betterment of humanity, and inspire others to do the same.

