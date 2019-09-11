North America's Leading Investor Conference Returns to Toronto for its Biggest Year Yet

LIVE Economic & Market Analysis, Portfolio Picks & Advice, Trading Strategies & More

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- The MoneyShow Toronto, which provides thousands of investors and traders with the opportunity to meet and receive portfolio advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held September 20-21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Toronto will feature North America's leading economists and geopolitical experts, premier money managers, and top analysts who will share their best insights, ideas, and strategies for making money in the markets for 2019 and beyond.

Featured Financial Experts:

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks:

World of ETF Investing – Join Horizons ETFs to kick off this year's edition of The World of ETF Investing at The MoneyShow Toronto. Learn about the latest news out of the exchange traded fund (ETF) industry, what's on the horizon, and hear from top analysts and ETF experts who will help you navigate the crowded field of ETFs. Whether you're new to ETF investing or are looking for more information on what's to come, this special track will start you off on the right foot.

Cannabis Investing Event – This track will provide investors with the opportunity to learn about the high-growth cannabis sector as they hear from a roster of company executives who are focused on specific sub-sectors, elite analysts who cover this rapidly developing industry, and advocates who are leading the cannabis legalization movement all over the world.

Canadian MoneySaver Day – This jam-packed, full-day event featuring Canadian MoneySaver's expert columnists will teach you how to maximize gains, cut your taxes, and keep more of your money through retirement and estate-planning strategies.

RBC InvestEase Track – Learn whether active or passive investing is the right approach for you during this track from RBC InvestEase where investment experts will debate the merits and pitfalls of both strategies.

All-Stars of Options Trading – Options are essential tools for every trader. Whether making a directional bet, volatility play, or simply creating a more dynamic risk-management strategy, options allow you to calibrate every position to maximize profit and minimize risk. Our options all-stars will teach active investors and traders their most profitable strategies and tactics during this special track.

Trading Strategies & Tools – Trading can be an exhilarating endeavor with many highs and lows. But for your trading to persist and provide sustainable income, you need to approach it in a logical business-like fashion. Our veteran traders will help you to create a solid base on which to build your trading strategy, so it can provide regular income for years to come.

In addition to face-to-face access to dozens of top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow Toronto provides attendees with access to the educational Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and presentations, visit: www.TorontoMoneyShow.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

