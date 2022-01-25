Norra Metals Completes Bleikvassli and Meråker Historical Data Compilation

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt:1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has completed the historical data compilation and integration into GIS software from the Bleikvassli (including Bleikvassli mine) and Meråker properties.

The completion of the compilation and data integration from both Bleikvassli and Meråker properties in Norway, has resulted in a vast amount of data available to be used in future drill target definition.

Bleikvassli property

The historical regional exploration data compiled and integrated by Norra, consists of NGU (Norwegian Geological Survey) regional broad soil geochemistry that locally turns to closer sample spacing, such as in Brunnesbekken, Rapliasen and Harvarddalen. The first two areas and Kongsfjellet were previously drilled and that data was also integrated into Norra's database.

Several historical ground geophysical techniques such as electromagnetics (Mise-la-mase; Spontaneous potential, Slingram, VLF), magnetic and gravity surveys done before late 90's, are also present, compiled and integrated in GIS software. The 1993 NGU regional airborne geophysical (radiometric and magnetometry and resistivity) survey data that covers the entire property was reprocessed by modern techniques and more advanced computer software.

Some surface rock/mineralization samples previously collected were scattered around the property, mainly in the Kongsfiellet and Bleikvassli mine areas, are also in database with geochemical assays available.

Bleikvassli mine

The vast records of the mine are stored in a room at the mine site and constitute a valuable source for gathering valuable information of all types. The geological data recently compiled from the Bleikvassli mine constitute a major improvement to the previous geological model as it has become more robust with insertion of over three hundred additional drill holes (now totaling 1080 from the original 747) with a significant increase of available Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag assay data, lithology, mineralogy and structural measurements. Also included are underground development (tunnels and shafts), mining panels and past exploited ore wireframe. Several other layers of information such as topography and anthropic features are also included in GIS database. The geophysical data corresponding to historical near mine exploration surveys, both to the south and north of the mine, are also compiled and they correspond to ground surveys such as TFEM, VLF, Slingram.

Meråker property

The highly prospective area of Meråker property, encompasses 5 small base metals mines (Mannfjeld; Fonnfjell; Øytro; Gilsa and Dronningens) and 2 medium size (Thorsbjörk and Lillefjeld) with Øytro also strongly anomalous in gold, closed in the first half of 20th century. Some of these areas haven't been explored since 90's of last century.

Norra has compiled all the geological information available in the NGU on-line data repository for the property, with the aim of target definition for a systematic exploration program using modern techniques. The data compiled consists of geochemistry of rocks and visible mineralization from surface, soils and stream sediment sampling, at a certain point constrained to the areas mentioned before and limited in size.

Several NGU regional geophysical data, including radiometric, magnetic electromagnetic surveys, both ground and airborne, is also compiled and integrated in GIS software. Most of these surveys were done before 90's of last century revealing some inconsistencies. To resolve some of these problems, the data from the regional airborne survey was recently reprocessed with modern software and is included in the database.

Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EURGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "After this exhaustive compilation and study of all historical data we feel very confident to outline our future exploration program based on robust target definition. We feel very enthusiastic from the data studied. It corroborates the properties of Bleikvassli and Meraker as highly prospective for base metals and gold."

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com .

