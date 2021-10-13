Norgas Controls Adds Water Meters to Its Product Line

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Recognized for many years as a major player in the distribution and sale of natural gas regulators, meters, and valves across Canada, Norgas Controls wanted to enhance its product offering to its residential, commercial, and industrial customers. With a strong distribution network and a robust logistics system, the idea to expand its product line to include a proprietary line of water meters was an obvious one.

Norgas Controls is proud to announce the recent introduction of a complete new selection of NMT (Norgas Metering Technologies) mechanical water meters. These water meters are in stock and ready to be shipped across Canada as needed by their customers. In the coming months, NMT ultrasonic water meters will be added as well as a selection of water meter accessories.

"We are excited to offer our customers the new NMT line of water meters designed to meet the increasing demand of this growing market sector."

- Martin Maroun, President

Specifically designed for sub-metering applications, Norgas Controls' water meters are typically used to measure water consumption in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities. NMT mechanical water meters and ultrasonic water meters offer excellent accuracy, are available in hot and cold water options and vertical or horizontal installation choices.

About Norgas Controls

Specializing in control and measurement, Norgas Controls has been serving the Canadian market for the equipment needs of the HVAC, combustion, and propane industries for over 35 years. Its customer base consists primarily of wholesale distributors, original equipment manufacturers and engineering firms, all of whom benefit from the expertise and technical support of the Norgas Controls team.

In order to effectively meet their customers' needs, Norgas Controls offers them access to a large inventory of products ready to be shipped across Canada. Norgas Controls stocks natural gas regulators, gas valves, gas meters, water meters, and various accessories and tools. For more specific needs, you can count on our team of experts to assist you in customizing solutions with our vast inventory of interchangeable parts.

Discover the new line of NMT water meters offered by Norgas Controls by visiting this page on their website: Water Meters.

If you have any questions about these new products, existing products such as gas regulators, gas valves, and gas meters, or if you would like more information about Norgas Controls' services, please contact their team of experts.

