Nordstrom Rack To Open At Willowbrook Shopping Centre In Langley, British Columbia

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today plans to open a Nordstrom Rack at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley, British Columbia, marking the seventh Nordstrom Rack location to open in Canada. The approximately 30,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2020. The property is managed by QuadReal Property Group. Nordstrom Rack was represented by Scott Lee of Jones Lang LaSalle Real Estate Services, Inc.

"We're excited to continue growing our presence in Canada by opening a much-anticipated Nordstrom Rack location in Langley," said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We've learned from our Canadian customers since our initial openings in 2018, and look forward to enhancing the customer experience with our latest service and experience touchpoints to best serve the Vancouver market."

The new store at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is 45 minutes southeast of Vancouver in the heart of Fraser Valley, one of the fastest growing regions in Vancouver's Lower Mainland. Located at 19705 Fraser Highway in Langley, Willowbrook is easily accessible from a number of major traffic arteries. Willowbrook anchors one of the largest, most dynamic, retail nodes in the province, comprising more than 2.5 million square feet.

Today, there are six Rack stores and six full line locations in Canada. The current Rack locations are located in: Toronto at Vaughan Mills and One Bloor; Calgary at Deerfoot Meadows; Ottawa at Ottawa Train Yards; Edmonton at South Edmonton Common; and Mississauga at Heartland Town Centre. Nordstrom currently operates its full line stores in: Toronto at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens; Ottawa at Rideau Centre; Calgary at CF Chinook Centre; and Vancouver at Pacific Centre. Nordstrom has been serving customers in Canada since it first opened at CF Chinook Centre in Calgary in 2014.

"We're proud to host the first Nordstrom Rack in British Columbia and deliver the kinds of retail experiences our customers are asking for at our newly renovated Willowbrook location," said Andy Clydesdale, Executive Vice President of Retail with QuadReal. "Nordstrom Rack will no doubt be a destination for shoppers from all across Metro Vancouver."

Nordstrom Rack is the Off-Price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers a wide selection of on-trend apparel, accessories and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores at an everyday savings of up to 70% off.

Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and is a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at a Nordstrom full-line store. Nordstrom Rack is able to leverage Nordstrom full-line stores to offer customers a mix of merchandise from Nordstrom stores, or from many of the top brands that are carried in Nordstrom and then sell directly to Nordstrom Rack before other Off-Price retailers.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers in the U.S. are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

