Nordstrom Canada Taps Alix Box as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leading fashion retailer, Nordstrom, Inc. announced today that Alix Box has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for Canada. Michelle Haggard, who previously served in this role, has retired after 30 years with Nordstrom.

"Since we opened our first Canadian store in Calgary, Alberta in 2014, we've had a longstanding goal of hiring local leadership to support our Canadian operations," said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores for Nordstrom. "As we keep our focus on continuing to build a business that is relevant and resonates with our Canadian customers, we're excited for Alix whose leadership principles align with the Nordstrom values and culture to lead this effort."

Alix has extensive experience leading retail and hospitality operations in Canada and is passionate about supporting and building teams. Her experience includes 10 years at Starbucks where she was Vice President of Canada operations, 7 years at Holt Renfrew supporting store operations and marketing and 3 years as President and CEO of Second Cup. Most recently, Alix was the Chief Customer Officer at LCBO, where she led the retail network of 675 stores to operate safely during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spearheaded their go-to-market strategy, brand repositioning, and developed new strategies for e-commerce and loyalty.

The Canada region supported by Alix and her team based in Toronto, is comprised of 6 Nordstrom stores, 7 Nordstrom Rack stores and the recently launched Canadian e-commerce site, Nordstrom.ca.

