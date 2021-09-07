NordStar's New Gaming Company Hires Veteran Reporter Chris Johnston

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today that Chris Johnston, formerly of Sportsnet will be joining Nordstar's new gaming venture as its Senior NHL Insider.

Johnston will be taking a leadership role covering the Toronto Maple Leafs and the National Hockey League at large for the new gaming company's sports betting business. Chris' work will also be syndicated to other publications, including the Toronto Star.

Considered one of North America's top hockey insiders covering the inner workings of the NHL, Johnston has spent the past nine years as a key member of Sportsnet's hockey coverage team, including weekly appearances on Hockey Night in Canada as part of its second intermission 'Headlines' panel.

He broke several significant stories in that role, including the news earlier this year that the NHL had reached a seven-year broadcast deal to return to ESPN. The tweet Chris sent breaking the news was re-tweeted over 6,000 times, with almost 12,000 likes. ( https://twitter.com/reporterchris/status/1369408346365759489?s=12 )

"I can't tell you how delighted we are that Chris has agreed to join our group," said John Boynton, Vice-Chair of Nordstar. "No one covering hockey today has his finger more on the pulse and heartbeat of hockey, from the drafty junior arenas up through the ranks of the major player agents, the Maple Leafs, and other NHL team front offices and right up to and including the league headquarters itself."

Johnston began his career in 2000 at The Canadian Press, moving to join the Sportsnet team in 2013.

"I've watched and read Chris for many years. His encyclopedic hockey knowledge, sharp analysis, reporting skills, and an impressive network of contacts throughout the game will give us a huge edge in coverage of the Maple Leafs and NHL overall in the future," said Paul Rivett, co-owner of NordStar.

NordStar's new Gaming company will offer unique gaming experiences that will create new jobs, offer growth for the Ontario economy, and generate new tax revenue to help Ontario communities. NordStar believes a Canadian, Ontario-based gaming brand will ensure that more of our local players' entertainment dollars stay in our province while operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include Canadian Press, iPolitics, LeaseBusters, Curiocity and Metroland Parcel Services.

