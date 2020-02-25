Nordic Aviation Capital to be De Havilland Canada's First Customer for Classic Overhead Bin Extension on Dash 8-400 Aircraft

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Nordic Aviation Capital will be the launch customer for the Classic Overhead Bin Extension Solution for the Dash 8-400 aircraft. Under this agreement, De Havilland Canada will be the exclusive supplier of all future Dash 8-400 aircraft classic bin extension modifications for Nordic Aviation Capital's fleet. The cost-efficient and environmentally friendly solution provides additional stowage volume in the Dash 8 aircraft's cabin and is the perfect solution to meet growing customer requirements for more baggage space.

De Havilland Canada specifically designed the Classic Overhead Bin Extension to accommodate standard roll-aboard bags, thereby reducing the need for gate check service, and greatly improving airline efficiency and passenger comfort. Following each modification, the bins will feature more baggage volume, a larger door opening, a new door with NextGen latches, and will offer a consistent look-and-feel with newer Dash 8-400 aircraft interiors. Each bin also retains the robust design features that have been proven over millions of flights and will now accommodate two standard 22" Travelpro bags per bin section.

"Over the last few years we have seen an increase in customer carry-on bags as well as an expansion in bag sizes. Having a new configuration that is able to meet these needs is very exciting for us and our customers," said Tom Turley, Chief Operating Officer, Nordic Aviation Capital. "The Classic Overhead Bin Extension will allow those boarding and departing the aircraft to store and access their belongings with ease, improving overall gate-time and efficiency for passengers and airlines."

"We are proud to announce Nordic Aviation Capital as the launch customer for the Classic Overhead Bin Extension for the Dash 8-400 aircraft," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "We are excited to have an environmentally friendly solution that manages the need for increased capacity in overhead bins. The extension will provide passengers a more enjoyable travel experience, and airlines a consistent interior layout."

The Classic Overhead Bin Extension solution is currently being developed with De Havilland Canada's supplier Safran Interiors.

About Nordic Aviation Capital

NAC is the industry's leading regional aircraft lessor serving 79 airline customers in 50 countries. The company provides aircraft to well-established carriers such as British Airways, Air Canada, LOT, Azul, Lufthansa, Garuda, Aeroméxico and AirBaltic as well as major regional carriers including Air Nostrum, Flybe, Cityjet, Airlink and Widerøe. NAC's current fleet of 500 aircraft includes ATR 42, ATR 72, Dash 8, CRJ900/1000, Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jet family aircraft.

For additional information, please visit us at www.nac.dk

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

