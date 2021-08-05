Norden Crown Commences Exploration at the Burfjord Copper-Gold Project, Norway

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown stated, "The joint Norden-Boliden team is working closely with newly collected structural, lithological, geochemical and initial TEM geophysical data which suggest the large and intense IOCG alteration footprint at Burfjord, with its numerous copper mineralized outcrops and large EM conductors, has excellent potential to discover a copper deposit of significance". "It's partnership with Boliden has significantly reduced Norden Crown's financial risk inherent in exploring a large land position. With Boliden funding the Project, Norden Crown can conduct systematic exploration programs that optimize the potential to identify economic mineral deposits. We believe this provides value to our shareholders."

1. Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval. 2. See Norden Crown's March 20, 2019 News Release for discussion of analytical methods, QA/QC and core handling protocols. 3. Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historic exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 Burfjord exploration program consists of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys (see below). Norden Crown has engaged and deployed the necessary field crews as well as the drilling and geophysical service providers to execute the fully funded and permitted exploration program.

Surface Geological Mapping and Sampling

Norden Crown has deployed field teams to conduct mapping, sampling and prospecting of the Burfjord claims in order to enhance geological targets identified in 2020. This work is expected to take approximately one month to complete. Results from the geological and alteration mapping and sampling of these targets will be used to contextualize ground and airborne geophysical data that will be collected in the 2021 Burfjord exploration program (see below) with the ultimate aim of defining drill targets.

UAV Magnetic Geophysics

Norden Crown has engaged GRM Geophysics (Finland) to conduct a UAV airborne magnetic survey covering the entire Burfjord land position. The survey includes approximately 857 line kilometres of magnetic geophysics. Survey lines have been laid out at 100 metre line spacing with tie lines at 1000 metre spacing. The work will be completed over a period of approximately 3-4 weeks depending on weather conditions. The survey will be flown with a quadcopter carrying a GEM-GSMP35 potassium magnetometer. A GEM GSM19 Overhauser magnetometer will be used as a basestation.

Fixed Loop Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) Geophysics

Norden Crown has also engaged GRM Geophysics (Finland) to conduct approximately 30 line kilometres of TEM Geophysics on prioritized targets on Burfjord. The survey includes 5 loops and builds upon the TEM data collected in 2020 (1 survey loop), which identified a high-priority conductor measuring 1,900 metres between high grade copper targets at Gamlegruvan and A-Gruva (Figure 1). TEM loops at Burfjord are strategically positioned along the axis of the Burfjord Anticline to identify conductive copper targets across all the high-priority prospects (Figure 1). The results from TEM resistivity-conductivity data will enhance Norden Crown's geological interpretations and will be used to track copper and gold associated sulphide mineralization at depth and to increase confidence in the planned exploration drilling targets.

Diamond Drilling

Norden Crown has engaged Arctic Drilling NOR (Norway) to complete ~2,500 metres of diamond drilling (expected to commence early August, 2021) with the objective of expanding the footprint of mineralization identified in 2019 (see March 20, 2019 News Release) and to test additional geological, geochemical and geophysical targets identified in the 2020 field programs. Previous drilling at Burfjord by Norden Crown intercepted 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a group of historic mine workings2. Historical drilling on the Project is reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper3. The summer 2021 diamond drilling program is designed to follow up on 3 holes (970.5 metres) drilled in the Peninsula and Gamle Gruva target areas that were terminated due to logistical complications caused by inclement winter weather conditions and restrictions imposed by Covid-19 safety measures.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). In order to earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits. High-grade copper-gold veins at Burfjord that were historically mined (pre 20th century) at reported cutoff grades of 3-5% Cu are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown and Boliden believe this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target.

Copper bearing veins in the project area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse grained (often 0.5 centimetre to multi-centimetre scale) disseminations in the veins.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta in Norway. During the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historic mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

About Norden Crown

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward–looking statements". Forward–looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the successful completion of the exploration program (consisting of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys) as discussed herein, the dates the various segments of the exploration program will commence, the duration of various segments of the exploration program, and the planned uses of the resulting data. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, [NTD: the exploration program is characterized as fully-funded] the ability of the various contracted entities to complete their duties within the time expected by the Company, inclement weather conditions that may impede, delay or stop all or part of the exploration program, the effects of the Covid 19 epidemic or other epidemics or pandemics, mechanical breakdowns of equipment used in the exploration programs, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the ability of Norden Crown to obtain the necessary consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such consents in a timely fashion relative to Norden Crown plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of Norden Crown to drill test its projects and find mineral resources; if any mineral resources are discovered or acquired, the Company's ability to monetize any such mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations. Forward–looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of Norden Crown management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Norden Crown undertakes no obligation to update these forward–looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Norden Crown Metals Corp.

For further information: For more information on Norden Crown please visit the Company website at www.nordencrownmetals.com or contact us at +1.604.922.8810 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.nordencrownmetals.com/

