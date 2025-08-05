Norcast ML Concrete Products - A Meadow Lake Partnership Acquires Heidelberg Materials' Meadow Lake Concrete Operations

MEADOW LAKE, SK, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - a new collaboration between Norcast Concrete Ltd. and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Resource Development (MLTC RDI) representing nine member First Nations, is proud to announce the acquisition of Heidelberg Materials' ready-mix concrete operations in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

This acquisition was completed under Norcast ML Concrete Products LP, a majority Indigenous-owned entity. The transaction reflects a shared vision of advancing Indigenous economic development, strengthening regional infrastructure, and building long-term prosperity through local ownership and investment.

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward for Norcast and for the Meadow Lake region," said Andrew Ardell, of Norcast Concrete Ltd. "Together with MLTC, we are committed to growing this business with a focus on local employment, service excellence, and community impact."

"Our First Nations are directly participating in the regional economy through ownership and leadership in a vital industry," said Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman, Meadow Lake Tribal Council. "This venture provides new opportunities for employment, training, and long-term value creation for our people."

The facility will continue operating with no disruption to customers, while the new ownership works to expand its service offerings across northwestern Saskatchewan. Existing staff are expected to be retained, with an emphasis on building capacity through local hiring and skills development.

This acquisition reinforces the value of Indigenous-led partnerships in building stronger, more inclusive economies — and marks a new chapter for the concrete industry in Meadow Lake.

About Norcast Concrete Ltd.

Norcast Concrete Ltd., based in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, is a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete in northern Saskatchewan, focused on quality, reliability and community-first operations.

About Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC)

MLTC represents nine First Nations in northwestern Saskatchewan, leading initiatives in health, education, and economic development to support vibrant, self-sustaining communities.

SOURCE Norcast Concrete Ltd

Media Contact: Andrew Ardell, Norcast Concrete Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (306) 930-0824