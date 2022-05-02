Norcast Concrete commissions new ready-mix concrete plant and begins operation in Prince Albert, SK.

Norcast Concrete's facility includes a new BMH Systems concrete batching plant with capacity of batching up to 140 cubic meters per hour. The plant operates on fully automated Marcotte system controls with certified field technicians that ensure every load of concrete is produced with extreme precision ensuring product specifications are met or exceeded. "The combination of high throughput capability and high precision is something that was extremely important for our company to be competent in serving small residential projects to large complex commercial and industrial projects" said Kevin Graves, President of Norcast Concrete. Norcast Concrete plant and staff operate under American Concrete Institute ("ACI") and CSA Standards.

Norcast Concrete is currently hiring and will continue to create a number of jobs over the coming years within Prince Albert. "We are excited to begin the operations of Norcast today. Economic development in our home community is important to our company. We are excited to have the opportunity to provide local jobs to the people in our communities. We are currently hiring for plant staff and operators and expect the numbers of those positions to grow as we expand within the pre-cast component of our operations." said Andrew Ardell, Director of Norcast Concrete.

The Prince Albert region is experiencing an increase in major commercial and industrial construction projects in the coming years such as Victoria hospital expansion, the Aquatic and Arenas recreation centre, and additional projects from the mining and minerals industries. "We are looking forward to working with local contractors and constructors of these projects" said Kevin Graves, President of Norcast Concrete.

Norcast Concrete Ltd. Norcast Concrete is a leading producer of ready-mix and pre-cast concrete and aggregates in Prince Albert and surrounding area with over 40 years of experience. Norcast's facility is state of the art, automated, and operated by experienced staff ensuring your concrete is high quality, on spec, on time, every time. Norcast Concrete operates under ACI and CSA Standards. Norcast provides full-service, diversified concrete products and services to commercial, residential, agricultural and industrial customers. www.norcastconcrete.com

For further information: Kevin Graves, President, Norcast Concrete, [email protected], 306-930-0824; Andrew Ardell, Director, Norcast Concrete, [email protected], 306-930-0824; Otto Ruszkowski, President, Westar Group, [email protected], 306-930-0824