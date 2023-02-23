Nor-Am Cup Races Brings World Cup Skiers to Ottawa-Gatineau Region

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Over 150 elite alpine ski racers will be competing at Camp Fortune and Mont Ste- Marie (MSM) ski hills over the next two days as part of the Nor-Am Cup series. The field will include World Cup skiers as well as elite athletes from around the world looking to break into the top ranks. "It's an amazing opportunity for local athletes, and ski racing enthusiasts alike, to have the best skiers in the world competing here at Camp Fortune," said Pat Biggs, Executive Director of Alpine Ontario. A former World Cup skier himself, Biggs grew up on the slopes of Camp Fortune. "Some are surprised that a smaller hill can host an event of this caliber, but the technical challenge of a Slalom race on The Chute can't be underestimated."

An hour away, Mont Ste-Marie will host the Grand Slalom (GS) events at the Dustin Cook Training Centre. "Over the last number of years we have steadily developed the slope and the infrastructure of the Dustin Cook Training Centre," said Sean Gilmour, Chief of Race, MSM NORAM 2023. "Our vision was to create a venue worthy of receiving the top athletes in the world. And that's what we will be doing for the next two days."

The races will take place from February 23-24, with the men and women athletes swapping venues (schedule below). Camp Fortune will host the SL races while Mont Ste-Marie will mount the GS races.

Funding for these races was provided in part by the Government of Canada with the support of Alpine Canada, Ski Québec Alpin and Alpine Ontario.

Schedule

February 23, 2023

Women: SL race at Camp Fortune (Skyline), first run at 10 am

Men: GS race at Mont Ste-Marie (Dustin Cook Training Centre), first run at 10 am

February 24, 2023

Men: SL race at Camp Fortune (Skyline), first run at 10 am

Women: GS race at Mont Ste-Marie (Dustin Cook Training Centre), first run at 10 am

