LONDON, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Noojimo, the first and only all-Indigenous virtual mental wellness clinic, forms a partnership with GreenShield, a committed ally in supporting the wellness needs of Indigenous Peoples (First Nation, Inuit, Métis) across Canada.

The partnership comes at a critical time when the need for culturally safe care is greater than ever. Recognizing the cultural, historical, and social contexts that shape Indigenous mental wellness, Noojimo's dedicated and compassionate circle of Indigenous health professionals offer counselling services to help Indigenous people feel heard, seen, and supported throughout their healing journey. GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, will bring Noojimo's culturally safe wellness services to more Indigenous individuals and families through a combination of social impact efforts and customer offerings.

Noojimo's programs honour and incorporate traditional Indigenous pathways of care through a virtual platform, highlighting the ongoing innovation and inner strength of Indigenous Peoples (First Nation, Inuit, Métis). "At Noojimo Health, we have created a relationship with GreenShield that has blossomed into a formal partnership," says Bill Hill (Ronikonkatste), Co-CEO of Noojimo Health. "This partnership fosters a two-eyed seeing approach to create a more holistic and culturally safe mental wellness service for Indigenous relatives."

"We acknowledge the valuable past, present, and future contributions of all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples as we commit to a path towards truth and reconciliation," says Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Communications & GreenShield Cares. "We are honoured to expand Noojimo's services and provide more Indigenous individuals and families access to culturally safe mental wellness care. Our shared values reflect more than a partnership, but a deep connection that positively impacts individual lives."

As a trusted Indigenous-owned company, Noojimo collaborates closely with partners to eliminate access barriers to culturally safe care. With relationships to over 150 Indigenous communities, individuals have access to their services in rural, remote, and urban communities across Canada.

GreenShield exists to improve health outcomes, drive systemic change, and foster a healthier, more equitable society. Beyond reimagining health and benefits with the patient at the centre, the company's vision is for an equitable future where all Canadians, regardless of background or circumstance, can live their healthiest lives. Through their partnership with Noojimo, GreenShield will provide funding to offer Noojimo's services at no cost to Indigenous communities. Beyond the free counselling hours, GreenShield will exclusively offer Noojimo's services to their clients' Indigenous employees via GreenShield+, a digital health and benefits platform.

As a non-profit social enterprise, GreenShield's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025, all in pursuit of Better Health for All.

Noojimo and GreenShield are dedicated to standing together, fostering open and honest communication, and sharing resources. By doing so, they aim to advance their mission of expanding culturally safe care for Indigenous peoples across Canada.

About Noojimo Health:

Noojimo means "to heal" and move towards wellness in Anishinaabemowin. As the first All-Indigenous virtual mental health clinic, Noojimo provides timely, culturally appropriate virtual counselling and educational programs for capacity building.

Noojimo's circle of master-prepared Indigenous clinicians comes from diverse communities, and each brings their bundles of knowledge in community health, traditional Teachings, and clinical practice. Having collectively served over 150 Indigenous communities across Turtle Island, Noojimo clinicians offer individual, family, and group support.

Noojimo's circle of two-eyed seeing care braids Western best practices with Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing. It focuses on early intervention, prevention, postvention, and mental health education through a culturally safe lens. By enhancing access to appropriate care, Noojimo aims to help reduce the crisis burden and further strengthen intergenerational healing for the next seven generations.

About GreenShield:

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organization and the first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider — offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, and telemedicine services as a 'provider.' Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a non-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support equity-seeking Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, oral health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

As the industry's noble challenger, GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is comprised of three non-profit entities: Green Shield Canada (GSC), Green Shield Association (GSA) and Green Shield Canada Foundation (GSCF), and GSA's wholly owned subsidiaries, including Green Shield Health Inc. and Green Shield Administration Inc.

