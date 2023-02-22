The Porter tops television nominations with 19; Clement Virgo's Brother leads film with 14

The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee to air on Sunday, April 16 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards in 145 television, film, and digital media categories, which also include the inaugural nominations in gender-neutral performance categories for lead and supporting performers in film and television.

The first season of CBC's The Porter leads both television and overall 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 19, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Mouna Traoré. Both CBC's Sort Of and CBC Gem's Detention Adventure received 15 nominations, followed by CBC's Pretty Hard Cases with 11.

In film, Clement Virgo's Brother tops nominations with 14, including Achievement in Direction and Performance in a Leading Role for Lamar Johnson. Stéphane Lafleur's Viking follows with 13, while David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future boasts 11.

Revenge of the Black Best Friend leads digital media nominations with nine, including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction; followed by Avocado Toast The Series with seven and Tokens with four.

"From legendary directors like David Cronenberg to new voices like Bilal Baig, the 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominees reaffirm that our country has an immensely talented industry, and we are lucky to call them Canadian," said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "Supporting these artists has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the centre of those efforts. I'm thrilled to share my heartfelt congratulations with all of the nominees, and look forward to raising a glass to them in person this April."

The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a series of seven intimate genre-based awards presentations, with esteemed members of the Canadian screen-based industry who brought us the best work from the last year, gathering in person at Meridian Hall in Toronto from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 through to Friday, April 14, 2023, all culminating with The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee, broadcasting on Sunday, April 16 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.

An intimate look at Canadian storytelling excellence on screen, The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee is an hour-long, star-studded broadcast special featuring celebrity interviews, highlights from the awards presentations throughout Canadian Screen Week 2023, and the presentation of the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award. The special will also include exclusive access to this year's Special Award recipients, including: Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+; Catherine O'Hara, who will receive the Academy Icon Award, presented by CBC; and Simu Liu, the recipient of the Radius Award, presented by MADE | NOUS.

For the full list of 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominees, please visit academy.ca/nominees; view the full schedule for Canadian Screen Week 2023 at academy.ca/schedule.

Media accreditation for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards opens on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. To receive updates and details for accreditation, as well as red carpet and press room opportunities, join the Canadian Academy's press list here.

For promotional assets, including a fact sheet about the nominees and images, reference our digital toolkit.

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada with a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established industry professionals. Founded in 1979, the Canadian Academy is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors while remaining committed to nurturing all levels of talent through professional training, networking opportunities, and guidance. The Canadian Academy produces the Canadian Screen Awards, bringing together the screen-based industries annually to honour and celebrate the country's top talent during Canadian Screen Week.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, CTV; and its Lead Partners, Netflix, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, the Cogeco Fund, and WBD Access Canada.

For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca.

Media Contacts: The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television: Natalie Grossi, [email protected]; Heather Barker, [email protected]