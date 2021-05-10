TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is proud to present the nominees of the third annual National Magazine Awards: B2B. 51 judges generously dedicated their time and expertise, evaluating over 200 submissions from 57 B2B publications across Canada. From their evaluations, 82 finalists emerged, representing the exemplary work produced by Canadian creators and publications in 2020.

Winners will be announced via social media—we're @NMA_B2B (using hashtag #NMAB2B21)—on May 27th, 2021, with gold winners in creator-focused categories receiving a $500 cash prize.

Top Nominees

Pivot, CPA Canada received recognition across various categories, for a total of 13 nominations. University Affairs follows with an impressive 10 nominations. Both Pivot, CPA Canada and University Affairs are competing—alongside Esquisses—for the coveted title of Best Magazine. Profession Santé and Professionally Speaking are tied for third place with five nominations each, while CAA Magazine, Precedent Magazine and University of Toronto Magazine are in fourth with four nominations each. Publications receiving three nominations include Azure, Canadian Grocer, and Esquisses.

Nomination Highlights

"All that Glitters," published in Pivot, CPA Canada , is nominated twice, in Best Profile of a Company and Best Feature Article: Professional.

, is nominated twice, in Best Profile of a Company and Best Feature Article: Professional. "Out of Action, Comes Hope," published in University of Toronto Magazine , is a finalist for Best Photograph and Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread.

, is a finalist for Best Photograph and Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread. Professionally Speaking ' s Remarkable Teacher series is nominated in both Best Column or Regularly Featured Department and Best Profile of a Person.

' Remarkable Teacher series is nominated in both Best Column or Regularly Featured Department and Best Profile of a Person. Pivot, CPA Canada's "Magazine Article. May Contain Sentences." is a finalist in both Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread and Best Profile of a Company.

CAA Magazine's "The Ultimate Canadian Bucket List" is a nominee in both Best Issue and Best Cover.

BEST MAGAZINE / MEILLEUR MAGAZINE

For Best Magazine—the program's most prestigious award—there are three nominees: Esquisses Pivot, CPA Canada, and University Affairs.

For the full list of nominees, visit nmab2b.com.

CROSS-PROGRAMMING CATEGORIES

Nominees in these categories will be announced on May 12, 2021, when the Digital Publishing Awards finalists are revealed.

B2B LEADERSHIP AWARD & BEST PUBLISHER

After careful consideration, our Board of Directors made the decision to postpone awarding these prizes. Rest assured that applications from 2020 will automatically be kept on file and considered for the 2021 awards season. The winner will then be presented, on stage, at the spring 2022 event. This was a difficult decision, but we look forward to awarding these prizes when it is safe for the industry to gather and celebrate.

CREDIT CHANGES & ADDITIONS

If you would like to make any credit changes or additions, please send details to [email protected] with subject line "NMA: B2B Credit Change." The deadline for credit changes and additions is Monday, May 17, 2021 at midnight ET.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The National Media Awards Foundation is incredibly grateful for the support of: the Government of Canada , the Ontario Arts Council and Ontario Creates . We are also thankful for the support of CCR Solutions , Cision and Magazines Canada . A special thanks to the team at Studio 141 for once again creating this year's visual elements, and to Vesselin Stroumsky, for developing the Foundation's online submissions and judging platforms.

On behalf of everyone who entered this year's competition, and on behalf of the NMAF team, a sincere thank you to our dedicated roster of volunteer judges .

SOURCE National Media Awards Foundation

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Leah Edwards at [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.magazine-awards.com

