Nominations Open for TSSA Safety Awards 2024

Annual award program recognizes Ontario leaders in public safety

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Safety Awards honouring Ontario leaders in public safety.

Access online nomination forms on TSSA's website. Nominations of individuals and organizations working in TSSA's regulated sectors will be accepted until June 3, 2024 (Monday).

TSSA presents Safety Awards every year to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Ontario's public safety in TSSA's regulated sectors: Fuels; Boilers and Pressure Vessels and Operating Engineers; Elevating and Amusement Devices and Ski Lifts.

Organizations, teams or individuals can be nominated in two award categories recognizing acts and initiatives that enhance public safety for Ontarians:

Impact Awards highlight significant contributions to safety or significant initiatives or projects that have positive safety outcomes and go above and beyond regulatory compliance.

highlight significant contributions to safety or significant initiatives or projects that have positive safety outcomes and go above and beyond regulatory compliance. Legacy Awards recognize the impact over time for persons or organizations that have demonstrated a history of safety conscientiousness.

TSSA will announce the 2024 Safety Awards recipients at its annual public meeting on September 19, 2024.

The following were recipients of TSSA's Safety Awards in 2023:

2023 Impact Award Winner, Brandon Irwin

As a Lift Operator at Osler Bluff Ski Club in Blue Mountains, Ontario, Brandon Irwin proved that a vigilant safety mindset can save lives on the slopes. His unwavering focus on customers, along with a lifesaving outcome from his prompt safety actions, has distinguished him as the winner of the TSSA Impact Award 2023. Read the write-up or watch the video.

2023 Legacy Award Winner, Western University Power Plant Team

For two decades, Western University's Power Plant team has maintained an impeccable record of zero lost-time incidents. This safety achievement demonstrates the plant's robust safety culture, earning the 15-strong Power Plant team the TSSA Legacy Award for 2023. Read the write-up or watch the video.

Bonnie Rose, President and CEO of TSSA, says recognizing people and organizations that have made significant contributions to public safety in Ontario is an important part of TSSA's efforts to encourage best practices and improve safety outcomes.

"Organizations, teams and industry professionals dedicated to safety are vital partners in fostering a safer Ontario. These awards underscore that safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone has the potential to make an impact on safety," says Rose.

